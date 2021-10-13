Chrome, Edge and Opera can now edit PDF files
Adobe announced this Wednesday () an update of the Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and all Chromium-based browsers (Microsoft Edge, Opera and Vivaldi, among others) with the addition of basic editing tools of PDF files. As usual, the company has produced two versions: one free for most users and one paid for subscribers to the company’s suite of apps.
Browser PDFs: A Trend?
In recent months, several browser makers have focused their attention on use of online PDFs in an attempt to simplify this process. Edge wants to add an option to its context menu with the option “Save as PDF”, which would save work and make the mission of exporting a page much easier. The browser should also resume reading this type of file from the exact point where it left off to help anyone who needs to deal with digital books or reports.
Mozilla Firefox 93 is another program that has recently focused attention on improving the experience with this format by having an optimized PDF reader for compatibility Improved filling system, with more fields for XFA-based forms used by government agencies, businesses and banks.
