chrome,-edge-and-opera-can-now-edit-pdf-files

Firefox 26 arrives with saving of RAM memory and safe downloads

The new feature allows you to add comments , make markings, insert signatures and other basic adjustments in the browser window itself, without the need to download the files to the machine. For payers, there is also the option to convert a web page to PDF, delete pages and adjust the placement or orientation of the sheets in the document. Who has a subscription paid, you can export the PDF in various formats (Image: Playback/Adobe)

According to the company, it is possible to use the extension for professional or financial, educational or personal purposes. The idea is to guarantee the filling of forms, adjust texts or presentations, comment on reports and review menus, catalogs, newsletters, business plans or invitations.

You can download the Adobe Acrobat extension from the Chrome Web Store for any browser based on Google technology (Chrome, Edge, Opera and so on). Although Adobe’s official website says that the release took place in August, the novelty only officially landed fully in October — before that, it only served to save pages in PDF format, which browsers have been doing for some time thanks to printing tools.

The extension allows you to add comments to PDFs (Image: Reproduction/Adobe)