Realme launches its Chromecast competitor and Amazon Fire TV Stick; know more
Continuing with the strategy of competing head-to-head with other major brands in the Chinese and global market, Realme now presents its own TV Stick to bring smart features and Google TV to cheaper televisions.
The dongle aims to compete against other consolidated accessories in the category such as Google Chromecast, Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Price and availability
The launch of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick takes place initially in India, with a suggested price of 3.999 rupees, or approximately R$ 999. There is no forecast for release in Brazil or in the international market.
