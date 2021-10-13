realme-launches-its-chromecast-competitor-and-amazon-fire-tv-stick;-know-more

In order to make Google TV More accessible, Realme’s accessory maintains the design already known in the category: a rectangular device with an HDMI connector at the tip and a Micro USB input (well, nothing of the already universal USB-C) to keep the product turned on. (Image: Reproduction o/Realme)

In addition to its long nomenclature of Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, the device has a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, in addition to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K as the name already confirms.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The accessory has built-in Chromecast, which allows users to stream photos, videos and music from their smartphone, Chromebook or Google Chrome very easily.

It’s Realme’s first HDMI dongle and it comes with Google TV integrated into the system, offering fluid, direct and simple navigation with voice commands via Google Assistant, allowing you to create alarms, open apps, start movies or series, play music, and more.