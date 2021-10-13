Realme launches its Chromecast competitor and Amazon Fire TV Stick; know more

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
2
realme-launches-its-chromecast-competitor-and-amazon-fire-tv-stick;-know-more

Continuing with the strategy of competing head-to-head with other major brands in the Chinese and global market, Realme now presents its own TV Stick to bring smart features and Google TV to cheaper televisions.

  • Realme introduces new smartband and affordable television from 32 inches
  • Realme GT Neo 2T wins announcement date and leaks with differentiated finish
  • Realme increases Narzo line 50 with camera 03 MP and big battery

    In order to make Google TV More accessible, Realme’s accessory maintains the design already known in the category: a rectangular device with an HDMI connector at the tip and a Micro USB input (well, nothing of the already universal USB-C) to keep the product turned on.

    (Image: Reproduction o/Realme)

    In addition to its long nomenclature of Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, the device has a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, in addition to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K as the name already confirms.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

    The accessory has built-in Chromecast, which allows users to stream photos, videos and music from their smartphone, Chromebook or Google Chrome very easily.

    It’s Realme’s first HDMI dongle and it comes with Google TV integrated into the system, offering fluid, direct and simple navigation with voice commands via Google Assistant, allowing you to create alarms, open apps, start movies or series, play music, and more.

    (Image: Reproduction/Realme)

    • The dongle aims to compete against other consolidated accessories in the category such as Google Chromecast, Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

    Price and availability

    The launch of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick takes place initially in India, with a suggested price of 3.999 rupees, or approximately R$ 999. There is no forecast for release in Brazil or in the international market.

    Source: Realme

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 516432

    516432 516432

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    2

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of More than 78% of companies will require vaccination against covid-19, says study

More than 78% of companies will require vaccination against covid-19, says study

September 14, 2021
Photo of TIM, Burger King, Adyen and more: see IT job openings and internships

TIM, Burger King, Adyen and more: see IT job openings and internships

October 2, 2021
Photo of Job Vacancy Suggests Apple Car Continues in Development

Job Vacancy Suggests Apple Car Continues in Development

October 8, 2021
Photo of Giphy lowered its value during sale to Facebook to outwit regulators

Giphy lowered its value during sale to Facebook to outwit regulators

August 25, 2021
Back to top button