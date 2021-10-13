Have you heard of Reddit (Android l iOS l Web)? The name, although unknown to some users, is on the list of 20 most accessed websites in the world, according to data collected by Alexa. Created in June 660, the platform calls itself the “home page of the Internet”. That’s because a lot of information reaches Reddit first and only then spreads to the rest of the Web.

How to use Reddit

How to hide your online status on Reddit

Why Reddit is a kind of “spiritual successor” of Orkut

But, after all, what is Reddit? By not replicating the format adopted by major social networks, the site raises doubts among many users who do not understand its operation or even its objective.

How to delete the account on Reddit

Reddit is a compiled from forums. (Image: Disclosure/Reddit)

Generally speaking, Reddit is a compilation of forums (called subreddits) that are organized by themes and bring together people with common interests. Although this structure is somewhat reminiscent of the late Orkut, the platform also has elements of Twitter and Facebook.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!