galaxy-s21-fe-to-be-announced-at-samsung's-upcoming-galaxy-unpacked-event

October 13, 2021
The Galaxy S21 FE finally got a supposed release date . According to Samsung’s supply chain sources, the model is expected to be officially announced during the “Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 event, which the company recently released.

  • Samsung marks Galaxy Unpacked event 2021 Part 2 to announce new products
  • Samsung can postpone Galaxy S line announcement22 to launch S21 FE
  • Galaxy S21 FE is approved in Brazil and awaits announcement by Samsung

    • Samsung has not provided any details about the presentation yet and despite all attention being focused on the Fan Edition version of the Galaxy S line22, leaker Evan Blass believes the event will be focused on the announcement of a new refrigerator.

    Now, Taiwanese industry sources — which supplies parts and accessories for Samsung — claim that the Galaxy S21 FE will be the main name of the event. Rumors still suggest that, in addition to the announcement on the day 21, the device will already go on pre-sale on the same date and which will be officially delivered and sold from the day 22 in October.

    To corroborate this hypothesis, the same sources claim that they have already started shipping accessories for the Galaxy S21 FE for the main regions that will receive the device, which indicates that, in fact, there is an imminent launch for the mobile.

    (Image: Jermaine Smit/LetsGoDigital)

    As a reminder, the Galaxy S21 FE has been the target of several rumors in recent months and has gone from canceled to postponed status many times. However, the possibility of a launch gained more strength in recent weeks, after the model was certified by Anatel and other international bodies.

    Samsung would also have postponed the announcement of the Galaxy S line21 to favor the Galaxy S debut21 FE earlier this year, but it looks like now the model will be released before then. Remember that the initial plans were to make the smartphone official on the Galaxy Unpacked in August, at the same time we met the brand’s new folding devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

    Source: PhoneArena

