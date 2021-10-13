galaxy-s21-fe-to-be-announced-at-samsung's-upcoming-galaxy-unpacked-event

The Galaxy S21 FE finally got a supposed release date . According to Samsung’s supply chain sources, the model is expected to be officially announced during the “Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 event, which the company recently released.

Samsung has not provided any details about the presentation yet and despite all attention being focused on the Fan Edition version of the Galaxy S line22, leaker Evan Blass believes the event will be focused on the announcement of a new refrigerator.

Now, Taiwanese industry sources — which supplies parts and accessories for Samsung — claim that the Galaxy S21 FE will be the main name of the event. Rumors still suggest that, in addition to the announcement on the day 21, the device will already go on pre-sale on the same date and which will be officially delivered and sold from the day 22 in October.