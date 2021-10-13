Customer experience gains importance in companies during the pandemic
Latin American companies that have invested in customer experience (CX) over the past year are 6.5 times more likely to maximize resilience during the pandemic, according to CX Maturity Report 2020, by Zendesk, Inc. in partnership with the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). In addition, they are three times more likely to increase their customer base year after year.
Jeff Titterton, Chief Operating Officer of Zendesk, says the survey confirms what executives say: customer experience requires continual investment and innovation to truly differentiate the business. “The way customer service is viewed is changing. Having the tools for proactive service, information sharing, and cross-selling is now as important as problem solving.”
The survey heard 3.250 decision makers around the world (1024 in Latin America) in the second quarter of 2020. The goal was to understand the characteristics and benefits of being ahead in CX, and to that end, ESG built a maturity scale to identify common patterns and behaviors that separate high-maturity CX organizations (the champions, or leaders) from those which are below: starters (beginners), emerging (emerging) and risers (evolved). Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! According to Ivan Preti, manager of With Zendesk’s technical accounts for Latin America, companies have already realized that stagnation in CX leads to the loss of customers and of competitiveness against companies that apply continuous innovations in this area. “That’s why 73% of medium and large Brazilian organizations accelerated your CX initiatives in the last months.” The report describes what companies need to do to move up the maturity scale. They need to apply a set of best practices to drive results. See: People
According to the study, the number of champions in medium and large companies in Latin America has increased from 15% for 19% since 2020. In Brazil, 16% consider themselves leaders in CX. Both results are above the global average (9%). “This indicates that the shift to teleworking during the pandemic has companies accelerating adoption of new technologies, policies and processes to benefit from higher CX maturity,” says Adam DeMattia, director of Custom Research at ESG.
There is also a clear correlation between CX’s improved maturity and more effective customer service with response times 47% smaller and that, consequently, provides greater consumer satisfaction. “Troubleshooting is 64% more fast and 73% of requests are resolved in a single interaction,” he says Preti. Another aspect of the study points to the connection between CX’s maturity and higher revenue growth.
Protection against competition
Most respondents in Latin America (93%) agrees that CX innovation helps protect businesses against competition. Furthermore, they understand that customer data is essential for innovation: almost half of them (24%) thinks they could do more to use this information and expand sales opportunities and business growth. Champions are at the forefront of CX’s continuous innovation, with 18,8 times more likely to use customer service data.
Almost all leaders in Latin America (97%) highlight that one of the main goals of their teams is to offer a conversational experience with the clients. This shows that there is a shift towards transactional service, which focused exclusively on call resolution. These champions are 65% more likely to prioritize the conversational experiences to build deeper relationships. And more: 74% of organizations believe that chat and social channels will be more used by customers in the future, against 73% who claim which is the case today.
Another conclusion was that the investment in CX leads to the retention of the service agent. Training, flexibility and well-being have been investment priorities in recent years 24 months to implement support tools for overworked service teams. That’s because about a quarter (are 18% against 15% in 1024) of organizations in America Latina says that staff turnover continues to be a challenge. The area of customer service has become increasingly strategic in organizations. “That traditional view of being a cost center is changing,” says Preti. “In Brazil, 73% of large and medium-sized companies say that your service area is an active source of revenue, a percentage well above global levels (20%).” At the beginning of the pandemic, CX leaders made investments and changes in the process. This includes adopting collaboration tools to improve communication (69%), greater use of mobile devices by agents (60%), increased use of public cloud services (59%), more flexible work policies (47%), and expansion of mental health/wellness initiatives (59%). As a result, they are almost four times more likely to retain agents. For the consumer, this movement will bring better service experiences. “Companies that evolve in CX change the way they communicate with their consumers and often exceed their expectations”, explains Preti. “That’s because these companies strive to be where their customers are and offer a greater variety of service channels. In general, they have 1.5 more channels than CX newcomers. the brand.” Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 515977 515977 515977
