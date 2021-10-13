customer-experience-gains-importance-in-companies-during-the-pandemic

Latin American companies that have invested in customer experience (CX) over the past year are 6.5 times more likely to maximize resilience during the pandemic, according to CX Maturity Report 2020, by Zendesk, Inc. in partnership with the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). In addition, they are three times more likely to increase their customer base year after year.

Magazine Luiza has a better customer experience, say the own consumers

Customer experience as an ally in conversion

Accenture negotiates purchase of Brazilian company Experience Leaders

Jeff Titterton, Chief Operating Officer of Zendesk, says the survey confirms what executives say: customer experience requires continual investment and innovation to truly differentiate the business. “The way customer service is viewed is changing. Having the tools for proactive service, information sharing, and cross-selling is now as important as problem solving.”

Image: Reproduction/Envato/twenty30photos The survey heard 3.250 decision makers around the world (1024 in Latin America) in the second quarter of 2020. The goal was to understand the characteristics and benefits of being ahead in CX, and to that end, ESG built a maturity scale to identify common patterns and behaviors that separate high-maturity CX organizations (the champions, or leaders) from those which are below: starters (beginners), emerging (emerging) and risers (evolved). Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! According to Ivan Preti, manager of With Zendesk’s technical accounts for Latin America, companies have already realized that stagnation in CX leads to the loss of customers and of competitiveness against companies that apply continuous innovations in this area. “That’s why 73% of medium and large Brazilian organizations accelerated your CX initiatives in the last months.” The report describes what companies need to do to move up the maturity scale. They need to apply a set of best practices to drive results. See: People Service teams must be properly trained to perform their duties well: in addition to having a vision 250 of customers, are able to change channels without interrupting customer service.

The number of employees must be sufficient to ensure that the service teams are not overloaded.

After the pandemic, professionals will be able to continue working remotely. Law Suit Feedback from interactions with customers must be applied by the organization to evolve its processes.

The attendants work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team and have autonomy to create experiences based on customer feedback. The company offers shorter response times and is more efficient. Data and technology

All the service data necessary to manage the business is available.

Information on calls are reported in real time.

With technology, service agents can offer better customer experiences.

Even in the face of uncertainties, the organization invests and ac it elevates CX projects.

According to the study, the number of champions in medium and large companies in Latin America has increased from 15% for 19% since 2020. In Brazil, 16% consider themselves leaders in CX. Both results are above the global average (9%). “This indicates that the shift to teleworking during the pandemic has companies accelerating adoption of new technologies, policies and processes to benefit from higher CX maturity,” says Adam DeMattia, director of Custom Research at ESG.

There is also a clear correlation between CX’s improved maturity and more effective customer service with response times 47% smaller and that, consequently, provides greater consumer satisfaction. “Troubleshooting is 64% more fast and 73% of requests are resolved in a single interaction,” he says Preti. Another aspect of the study points to the connection between CX’s maturity and higher revenue growth.

Protection against competition515977

Most respondents in Latin America (93%) agrees that CX innovation helps protect businesses against competition. Furthermore, they understand that customer data is essential for innovation: almost half of them (24%) thinks they could do more to use this information and expand sales opportunities and business growth. Champions are at the forefront of CX’s continuous innovation, with 18,8 times more likely to use customer service data.

Almost all leaders in Latin America (97%) highlight that one of the main goals of their teams is to offer a conversational experience with the clients. This shows that there is a shift towards transactional service, which focused exclusively on call resolution. These champions are 65% more likely to prioritize the conversational experiences to build deeper relationships. And more: 74% of organizations believe that chat and social channels will be more used by customers in the future, against 73% who claim which is the case today.