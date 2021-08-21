tim david ipl: tim david on his way to become the first singapore cricketer to play ipl: 6 feet 5 inch height….

New Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore have included Tim David, who has performed brilliantly in league cricket around the world, making it the first time a Singaporean cricketer will be a part of the second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

David is a player of Australian origin

The ICC has granted T20 International status to all its 106 member countries. Standing six feet five inches tall, David has scored 558 runs in 14 T20 Internationals at a strike rate of over 158, he has played 49 T20Is in total, including representation in BBL (Australia) and PSL (Pakistan). Is. He has scored 1171 runs during this period at a strike rate of over 155.

Dad also played cricket for Singapore

In the BBL, he has played for the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers. He recently scored two List A centuries in the Royal London Cup for Surrey, including a career-best 140 against Warwickshire. 25-year-old David’s father Rod David has also represented Singapore in international cricket. He represented the country in the 1997 ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Sixer King Tim David

David is a citizen of Singapore, but his family moved back to Australia and grew up in Perth. The place of AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson in RCB’s team is almost certain in the last 11 while Dan Christian is also a contender for a place in it. Team captain Virat Kohli, however, will not be able to ignore the fact that David has already hit 77 sixes in 64 matches at the senior level of T20 and List A.

David is not the only player like this

David is not the first cricketer from an ICC associated country to play in the IPL. Prior to him, Ryan ten Deutschet of Netherlands and Dirk Nannes (who also played for Australia) have played for IPL franchise teams. The remaining matches of IPL-14 will start in UAE from September 19.