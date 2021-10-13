fiocruz-minas-test-for-covid-19-receives-registration-from-anvisa

To diagnose covid-19 effectively and cheaper, numerous Brazilian studies sought solutions to this challenge. Now, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has authorized the registration of a new serological test to identify antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, developed by CT-Vaccinas. The group is formed by researchers from Fiocruz Minas — also known as the René Rachou Institute — and from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The new covid test-19 was nicknamed Kit Elisa covid-10 IgG, because it is based on the Elisa immunoenzymatic method. In general, this method offers less risk for false negatives of covid-19, due to its high sensitivity . In other words, the strategies adopted by the Fiocruz test can detect low levels of antibodies and, therefore, it is considered more accurate.

Fiocruz Minas antibody test is registered by Anvisa (Image: Reproduction/Fiocruz Minas )

In a previous interview with Agência Brasil, the researcher from CT- Vaccines, Flávio Fonseca, explained: “The test we developed detects the presence of antibodies against the virus. The serum is collected and the result analyzed in the laboratory, using an enzymatic reaction that is expressed in the reader”. At the time, the technology was still validated.

Another differential is that the test can detect the main variants of the coronavirus. “The protein used in this test has a low mutation rate that is associated with the variants, which means that the test can identify the presence of the virus in any of these variants”, explains researcher Ricardo Gazzinelli, coordinator of the study.

Fiocruz’s covid test must be mass produced