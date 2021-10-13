windows-11-update-exacerbates-problem-with-amd-processors

Tests from the TechPowerUp site with a Ryzen 7 CPU 89X showed that the L3 cache response time was 19 us to 21, 9 ns. It’s not known exactly what made the problem worse, but you might want to pause updates on Windows Update if you’ve already migrated to the new OS — do this in

Tests show that latency nearly doubled from one update to the next (above, AIDA ratings64 in the version prior to the update; below, the evaluation after the update) (Image: Playback/TechPowerUp)

Shortly after Windows 11 be released, two issues affected the operating system on AMD processors: the first was increased memory latencies L3, chip component; the second, an apparent incompatibility with the Preferred Cores mechanism, responsible for redirecting load to more powerful cores.

Both defects could cause performance issues, especially in CPU-intensive programs (including games). In more severe cases, the performance drop could reach up to 15%, according to to AMD.

Solutions on the way