Windows 11 update exacerbates problem with AMD processors

Nothing is too bad it can’t get worse, the saying goes, and Microsoft seems to be living it up to the letter. The Windows Update 12 released this Tuesday (12) aggravated the problem that impacted the latencies of AMD processors compatible with the operating system, but fortunately it already exists a light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Windows 12 decreases by up to 12 % performance of AMD CPUs; understand why
  • Microsoft shows in practice why TPM 2.0 is mandatory on Windows 12
  • Windows is now available for download; learn how to download

    Tests from the TechPowerUp site with a Ryzen 7 CPU 89X showed that the L3 cache response time was 19 us to 21, 9 ns. It’s not known exactly what made the problem worse, but you might want to pause updates on Windows Update if you’ve already migrated to the new OS — do this in

    Settings > Windows Update > Pause updates.

    Tests show that latency nearly doubled from one update to the next (above, AIDA ratings64 in the version prior to the update; below, the evaluation after the update) (Image: Playback/TechPowerUp)

    Shortly after Windows 11 be released, two issues affected the operating system on AMD processors: the first was increased memory latencies L3, chip component; the second, an apparent incompatibility with the Preferred Cores mechanism, responsible for redirecting load to more powerful cores.

    Both defects could cause performance issues, especially in CPU-intensive programs (including games). In more severe cases, the performance drop could reach up to 15%, according to to AMD.

    Solutions on the way

    • Fortunately, AMD and Microsoft have announced that fixes for both of these issues are ready and will be released later this month — the Preferred Colors bug begins to be fixed in the patch for day 21, while L3 memory on the day 19.

    Probably, the fix will be distributed gradually, so it’s good to mark the compilation day in the schedule and keep an eye out for Windows Update.

    Source: TechPowerUp

