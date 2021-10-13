Apple may show AirPods 3 at the same launch event as MacBooks Pro
Apple has recently confirmed that it will hold an event on the day 16 of October, for the presentation of its new products. It is almost certain that the brand will launch the long-awaited MacBook Pro with a Mini LED screen and a new processor, which could be the M1X or even the M2. However, according to the well-known profile @PandaIsBald on the Weibo social network, the brand may also show another generation of its wireless headphones, the AirPods.
The new Apple notebooks should be presented with screens of 16 or 16 inches, which offer 120 Hz refresh rate and Mini LED technology, with better image quality and optimization power. The M1X/M2 processor should bring ten cores and significant performance improvements over the already powerful M1, in addition to bringing support for up to 18 GB of RAM, according to previously reported rumors.
The Apple Unleashed event began to be released last Tuesday (12), is scheduled for 14 in Brasília official time and should happen completely virtual, just like the latest releases from the Cupertino company.
Source: iMore
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
516422 516422 516422 516422