Apple may show AirPods 3 at the same launch event as MacBooks Pro

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
0
apple-may-show-airpods-3-at-the-same-launch-event-as-macbooks-pro

Apple has recently confirmed that it will hold an event on the day 16 of October, for the presentation of its new products. It is almost certain that the brand will launch the long-awaited MacBook Pro with a Mini LED screen and a new processor, which could be the M1X or even the M2. However, according to the well-known profile @PandaIsBald on the Weibo social network, the brand may also show another generation of its wireless headphones, the AirPods.

  • Apple marks the date of the event where it must announce new MacBook Pro
  • Apple Watch 7 only achieves fast charging with new magnetic cable
  • 9 fitness and training apps for the Apple Watch
    • AirPods 3 should have a similar construction to AirPods Pro , but without insulating rubbers (Image: Gizmochina)

    Not yet confirmed a lot of information about AirPods 3, but it is possible that it receives major structural updates. According to previously reported rumors, it could bring a more AirPods Pro-like look — that is, with a more oval-shaped top and shorter vertical shaft. However, it would dispense with sound insulation rubbers, and also would not have active noise cancellation, to save costs and lower the price of the accessory.

    Even so, it may bring some software features typical of more expensive headphones, such as spatial audio, which adapts content reproduction characteristics based on the user’s head movement. They may also support the Search app (or Find My, in the US and elsewhere), which shows the real-time location of devices in case they are lost or misplaced.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Headphones may be presented at the same MacBook Pro event with mini-LED screen (Image: Gizmochina) A more remote possibility refers to the launch of AirPods Pro 2, but no new features and details of the next generation of active noise canceling headphones are known. It is more likely that they will appear in the more distant future, at events starting next year.

    The new Apple notebooks should be presented with screens of 16 or 16 inches, which offer 120 Hz refresh rate and Mini LED technology, with better image quality and optimization power. The M1X/M2 processor should bring ten cores and significant performance improvements over the already powerful M1, in addition to bringing support for up to 18 GB of RAM, according to previously reported rumors.

    The Apple Unleashed event began to be released last Tuesday (12), is scheduled for 14 in Brasília official time and should happen completely virtual, just like the latest releases from the Cupertino company.

    Source: iMore

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    516422 516422 516422 516422

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of The Taliban signals August 31 for the evacuation of foreigners in the country

    The Taliban signals August 31 for the evacuation of foreigners in the country

    August 24, 2021
    Photo of Don't Look Up │Netflix Comedy Trailer Laughs at Scientific Denialism

    Don't Look Up │Netflix Comedy Trailer Laughs at Scientific Denialism

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of Space rock impacts may explain the differences between Earth and Venus

    Space rock impacts may explain the differences between Earth and Venus

    October 6, 2021
    Photo of Where is the WhatsApp trash?

    Where is the WhatsApp trash?

    October 2, 2021
    Back to top button