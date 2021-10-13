apple-may-show-airpods-3-at-the-same-launch-event-as-macbooks-pro

Not yet confirmed a lot of information about AirPods 3, but it is possible that it receives major structural updates. According to previously reported rumors, it could bring a more AirPods Pro-like look — that is, with a more oval-shaped top and shorter vertical shaft. However, it would dispense with sound insulation rubbers, and also would not have active noise cancellation, to save costs and lower the price of the accessory.

Even so, it may bring some software features typical of more expensive headphones, such as spatial audio, which adapts content reproduction characteristics based on the user’s head movement. They may also support the Search app (or Find My, in the US and elsewhere), which shows the real-time location of devices in case they are lost or misplaced.

