chetan sharma fifer vs england: india tour of england 2021 remembering chetan sharma fifer vs england in 1986

New Delhi

The Indian team is currently on its 19th tour of England. Team India has played a total of 18 Test series on British soil so far, out of which India has won only three. He had to face defeat 14 times. The last time India won in 2007 was under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.

Now back to the present. In fact, during the third Test match in Leeds, great batsman and former captain Sunil Gavaskar has reminisced about one such brilliant victory.

The tricolor was hoisted for the first time at Lord’s

It is the summer of 1986. This year football lovers may remember Diego Maradona for the hand of God, but cricket fans also know for the golden era of Team India. The Indian players, who proved themselves by winning the World Cup in 1983, were now making their mark in Test matches as well. In this tour, India was to play three Test matches in England. The first match was in the ‘Mecca of cricket’ i.e. Lord’s. No one expected that India would win the very first match.

Rohit Sharma Six: Rohit Sharma hit Robinson in such a tough six, left Kapil Dev behind in the special list

The British had kneeled in front of Chetan Sharma

India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the match. The English team, adorned with giants, was reduced to just 294 runs. Chetan Sharma took five wickets for India. Chetan Sharma, who scattered the bails of Graham Gooch and Mike Gatting, got David Grover and Alan Lamb caught out, then wicketkeeper Paul Downton was dismissed LBW. The English team could not recover till the end from the shock of the then 20-year-old Punjab pacer. India won the match in a spectacular fashion.

When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds… Tendulkar was beating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

India won the series 2-0

India also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the second Test at Headingley. The third and final Test of the series ended in a draw. Chetan Sharma, who was the hero of the first match, could not play the second Test, but in the third Test at Edgbaston, he did another miracle. He became the first Indian bowler to take 10 wickets in a match in England. Chetan Sharma took 16 wickets in the entire series. This tour was also memorable for other pacers i.e. Roger Binny and Kapil Dev. After 28 years i.e. in 2014 again Dhoni’s team won the second Test victory at Lord’s.

Chetan Sharma’s five-wicket haul in the Lord’s Test against England in 1986