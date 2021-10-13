samsung-marks-galaxy-unpacked-2021-part-2-event-to-announce-new-products

Samsung scheduled a new edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event for this month and should take the opportunity to promote new products. The first part of the event was held on 11 August and, on the date, the brand introduced its new generation of folding phones — Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — and also made official its wearable accessories Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy S20 FE is approved in Brazil and awaits announcement by Samsung

Now, the South Korean has already scheduled the second part of the event, which should count with the announcement of new products. The company has not yet confirmed which category of devices will be made official, just released a teaser with some app icons — such as Samsung Health, Samsung Music, SmartThings and Camera — being packaged and the date for the presentation — day 20 of October.

Although Samsung does not reveal which product will be official at the time, the leaker Evan Blass — known on Twitter as @evleaks — believes that a new model of the brand’s refrigerator will be announced. Considering the teaser theme, it is possible that the product has connected home features, belonging to the Bespoke line. Anyway, it still doesn’t have many details about which will be the refrigerator model or what its specifications will be.