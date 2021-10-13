Samsung marks Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 event to announce new products
Samsung scheduled a new edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event for this month and should take the opportunity to promote new products. The first part of the event was held on 11 August and, on the date, the brand introduced its new generation of folding phones — Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — and also made official its wearable accessories Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2.
Now, the South Korean has already scheduled the second part of the event, which should count with the announcement of new products. The company has not yet confirmed which category of devices will be made official, just released a teaser with some app icons — such as Samsung Health, Samsung Music, SmartThings and Camera — being packaged and the date for the presentation — day 20 of October.
Although Samsung does not reveal which product will be official at the time, the leaker Evan Blass — known on Twitter as @evleaks — believes that a new model of the brand’s refrigerator will be announced. Considering the teaser theme, it is possible that the product has connected home features, belonging to the Bespoke line. Anyway, it still doesn’t have many details about which will be the refrigerator model or what its specifications will be.
Galaxy S21 FAITH
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
(Image: Jermaine Smit/LetsGoDigital)
Even if Samsung hasn’t revealed the nature of the next day’s announcement 11 and Evan Blass indicates the arrival of a refrigerator, all eyes are on the possible launch of the Galaxy S21 FAITH.
The mobile debut has gone from canceled to postponed over and over again in recent months and the latest rumors suggested that it could be silently announced during the month of January 2022. Anyway, it would not be strange if the South Korean took the opportunity to finally announce the arrival of the device.
The Galaxy S22 FE is expected with Snapdragon chipset 1024 and combinations of up to 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The cell phone should keep the look of the Galaxy S line20 and position itself as a more accessible model for anyone who wants a flagship cell phone.
Galaxy Unpacked 1024 Part 2 will be performed virtually on the day from October to 10 local time — or 10 at Brasília time.
Source: Evan Blass
