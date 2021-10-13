New Treatment Can Eliminate Cancer in Terminal Patients
Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust have developed a new treatment that can eliminate tumors in terminal cancer patients head and neck. The study was conducted with a cocktail of immunotherapy drugs, which used the patients’ immune systems to kill their own cancer cells.
- Researchers discover new method to prevent cancer metastases
Cancer complications may increase in pandemic and challenge public health
Scientists develop smart microscope slide that detects cancer
Scientists have found that the combination of two drugs called nivolumab and ipilimumab led to a reduction in tumor size in terminally ill patients with head and neck cancer. In some, the cancer has completely disappeared. As a result, experts believe that the combination of these immunotherapy drugs could prove to be an effective new weapon against various forms of advanced cancer.
(Image: Colin Behrens/Pixabay)
In addition to increasing the chances of survival of these patients in the long term, the treatment of immunotherapy also triggered fewer side effects. The study involved nearly 1,000 patients with head and neck cancer. “Immunotherapies are gentler and more intelligent treatments and can bring significant benefits to patients,” the researchers say.
Want to catch up on the best technology news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!
The results of the study show that the combination of immunotherapy had a particularly high success rate in a group of patients whose tumors had high levels of an immunological marker called PD-L1. Survival rates in those with high levels of PD-L1 who received the immunotherapy cocktail were the highest ever reported in a similar trial. The researchers hope the findings will show more benefits of the therapy in patients with advanced head and neck cancers.
Source: The Guardian
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your emu il on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
394243
394243 394243