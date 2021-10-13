New Treatment Can Eliminate Cancer in Terminal Patients

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
4
new-treatment-can-eliminate-cancer-in-terminal-patients

Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust have developed a new treatment that can eliminate tumors in terminal cancer patients head and neck. The study was conducted with a cocktail of immunotherapy drugs, which used the patients’ immune systems to kill their own cancer cells.

  • Researchers discover new method to prevent cancer metastases

    • Cancer complications may increase in pandemic and challenge public health

    Scientists develop smart microscope slide that detects cancer

    Scientists have found that the combination of two drugs called nivolumab and ipilimumab led to a reduction in tumor size in terminally ill patients with head and neck cancer. In some, the cancer has completely disappeared. As a result, experts believe that the combination of these immunotherapy drugs could prove to be an effective new weapon against various forms of advanced cancer.

    (Image: Colin Behrens/Pixabay)

    In addition to increasing the chances of survival of these patients in the long term, the treatment of immunotherapy also triggered fewer side effects. The study involved nearly 1,000 patients with head and neck cancer. “Immunotherapies are gentler and more intelligent treatments and can bring significant benefits to patients,” the researchers say.

    Want to catch up on the best technology news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

  • The results of the study show that the combination of immunotherapy had a particularly high success rate in a group of patients whose tumors had high levels of an immunological marker called PD-L1. Survival rates in those with high levels of PD-L1 who received the immunotherapy cocktail were the highest ever reported in a similar trial. The researchers hope the findings will show more benefits of the therapy in patients with advanced head and neck cancers.

    Source: The Guardian

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your emu il on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    394243

    394243 394243

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    4
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Vaccine mobilization in Africa! Gambia receives 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

    Vaccine mobilization in Africa! Gambia receives 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

    August 25, 2021
    Photo of Super Nintendo World will have Donkey Kong themed area

    Super Nintendo World will have Donkey Kong themed area

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli: You need to keep ego in pocket while batting in England: Virat Kohli; Have to keep my ‘ego’ away while batting in England: Virat Kohli

    Indian captain Virat Kohli: You need to keep ego in pocket while batting in England: Virat Kohli; Have to keep my ‘ego’ away while batting in England: Virat Kohli

    August 24, 2021
    Photo of Apple stopped Motorola from popularizing digital sensors in cell phones

    Apple stopped Motorola from popularizing digital sensors in cell phones

    October 4, 2021
    Back to top button