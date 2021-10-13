new-treatment-can-eliminate-cancer-in-terminal-patients

Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust have developed a new treatment that can eliminate tumors in terminal cancer patients head and neck. The study was conducted with a cocktail of immunotherapy drugs, which used the patients’ immune systems to kill their own cancer cells.

Scientists have found that the combination of two drugs called nivolumab and ipilimumab led to a reduction in tumor size in terminally ill patients with head and neck cancer. In some, the cancer has completely disappeared. As a result, experts believe that the combination of these immunotherapy drugs could prove to be an effective new weapon against various forms of advanced cancer.

In addition to increasing the chances of survival of these patients in the long term, the treatment of immunotherapy also triggered fewer side effects. The study involved nearly 1,000 patients with head and neck cancer. “Immunotherapies are gentler and more intelligent treatments and can bring significant benefits to patients,” the researchers say.