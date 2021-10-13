how-to-download-or-update-google-photos-on-iphone

Users who are not used to the iOS Photos app and iCloud for storing their iPhone photos end up turning to other apps in the App Store for this function, and Google Photos is most likely the number one option for these people.

4 apps to scan photos by cell phone

Google Photos now lets you change the date and time of photos or videos Google apps to have on your cell phone

As well as being able to log in quickly and simply using a Google account — do you have a Gmail account? Well, it’s this same login — the app has exceptional features from the Mountain View company, such as the super-fast backup of your iPhone photo gallery and the incredible identification of people’s faces in your photos.

Google Photos: Learn how to manage your storage and free up space

Google Photos new will help protect those photos that no one can see

See how the new Google Photos looks inspired by the Material You design

Understand in the tutorial below how to download, configure and use Google Photos from iOS to update and sync your iPhone photo gallery backup.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to download and configure Google Photos

Step 1:

Search for Google Photos in the iOS App Store to download it on your iPhone.

Open the App Store and download the app on your iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

The app will appear at the bottom of your Home Screen pages and in the iOS App Library . Click to open it and configure it.

Locate and open the app on your iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

When you open it, grant permission for the app to access all the photos on your device.

Grant access permission to the app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

If you already have a Google account logged into your iPhone, select to backup with this account. If you don’t want to, click on “Don’t back up”.

Click on your account Google to enable backup. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

When opting for backup, set the quality of the media you want to save in the backup.

Set your backup preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6: If you want, let Google use its artificial intelligence feature to identify people’s faces in your photos. Allow Google to identify people’s faces on your Photos. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Step 7: and that’s it, now leave the app open on your iPhone until all the backup is done. Wait until the entire backup is done. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) How to update the backup of new photos on Google Photos