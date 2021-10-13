how-to-reset-the-ipad

Do you need to clean your iPad? Whether to resolve any system instability, or erase the data to sell the tablet to someone else, the best way to proceed with the task is to reset the device completely.

All the news on iPadOS 61 Why don’t you have Instagram for the iPad?

How to find out which iPad model?

5 tricks for you to use in Photoshop for iPad

When resetting the iPad, the device settings will return to factory defaults. So be sure that you have performed a complete backup of the device and that you have your iCloud login and password data for further consultation and registration.