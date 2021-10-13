How to reset the iPad

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
1
how-to-reset-the-ipad

Do you need to clean your iPad? Whether to resolve any system instability, or erase the data to sell the tablet to someone else, the best way to proceed with the task is to reset the device completely.

      All the news on iPadOS 61
  • Why don’t you have Instagram for the iPad?
  • How to find out which iPad model?
  • 5 tricks for you to use in Photoshop for iPad

When resetting the iPad, the device settings will return to factory defaults. So be sure that you have performed a complete backup of the device and that you have your iCloud login and password data for further consultation and registration.

Important:

remember that all your data will be erased after this procedure, as well as the tracking of the tablet by the Search app. Check that all the above requirements are up to date. We disclaim any loss of information or prejudice.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Below, check out the complete walkthrough for you to reset your iPad easily.

Step 1:

Open the Settings app. Then tap “General” and enter “Transfer or Reset iPad”.

Follow the path indicated in the Settings app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

tap “Erase Content and Settings”.

Tap the indicated button to start the iPad reset – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

On the warning screen, tap ” Continue” and follow the instructions indicated to reset the iPad.

515984
Tap “Continue” and follow the instructions to reset the iPad – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Wait a few minutes for the iPad to erase all data from the operating system. Simple, isn’t it?

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

515987

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of In a study, 61% of people who stopped their antidepressants had no relapse

In a study, 61% of people who stopped their antidepressants had no relapse

October 7, 2021
Photo of Urbanic uses technology to bring global trends to national looks

Urbanic uses technology to bring global trends to national looks

October 8, 2021
Photo of Genshin Impact | Watch the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi

Genshin Impact | Watch the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi

September 21, 2021
Photo of Dragging Windows on Mac with Gestures

Dragging Windows on Mac with Gestures

October 7, 2021
Back to top button