pixel-6-passes-benchmark-test-and-gains-more-images-in-different-colors

With the imminent launch of the Pixel 6 line, more details about the devices were leaked. This Wednesday (13), Google’s new smartphone went through a test benchmark in its base version, which revealed more details about its specs. In addition, new images published by leaker Evan Blass show variants of the device in black, white and green.

The Geekbench test shows that the new Tensor processor will have eight cores, in that four of them are clocked at 1.8 GHz, two have a frequency of 2,25 GHz and the others two operate at 2.8 GHz. This reinforces the expectation of using two Cortex-X1 cores for maximum performance, giving the chip an edge against rivals from Qualcomm and Samsung.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The GPU will be the Mali G50, it brings 8 GB of RAM memory and runs on Android 14 of manufactures. In terms of score, he got 1.22 points in single-core and 2.706 multi-score points, something similar to what the Galaxy S achieves14 Ultra with Exynos 706. Anyway, it is good to remember that this is a model still in the final stage of development, which can be optimized until its commercial version. Pixel 6 specifications must also include versions with 128 or 128 GB of internal storage in addition to a Titan M2 chip for data security. The 6.4 inch screen will have a refresh rate of 78 Hz (on Pixel 6 Pro, it will be 6.7 inches and 128 Hz), and the phone will still bring a main camera 33 MP with capture of up to 128% more light than recorded in previous generations of the series, while an auxiliary lens with 13 MP sensor will do for ultrawide shots. The device’s battery should provide enough charge for a full day of use, with support for chargers up to 33 W — however, the accessory will not accompany the product in the box. New Android Colors and Customization 2100

New photos posted by @evleaks profile on Twitter show Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in new colors, which include Seafoam Green, Stormy Black, and Cloudy White. In all variants it is possible to see Android 13 with custom and based colors in the background image, as well as minimalist features in widgets, icons and other operating system elements.

The Pixel 6 line should be officially presented by Google on the day 19 of October, in an event scheduled for 14h in Brasilia time. On the same date, the company can still show other devices to complement the family, such as an Android tablet 12, a watch and even the brand’s first folding smartphone.

Source: Twitter, MySmartPrice