What is it and how to enable Spatial Audio head tracking on AirPods
Definitely one of the great highlights of AirPods Pro and Max is the Spatial Audio feature. Available — for now — only for these two versions of Apple headphones, the functionality allows you to transform stereo audios into space, and a head tracking system can be activated (Dynamic Head Tracking
Although it is not a resource for listening to music, but for watching movies, series, and videos in general — after all, the sounds of the environment around you will be coming from all directions around you — it is possible to transform audios stereos in space and testing them, as we’ll see next.
What is the Head Tracking of Spatial Audio
When you enable Spatial Audio, you have two usage modes: “Fixed” or “Tracked Head”. But how do they work? Basically, you can choose whether you want to fix the direction the sound is coming from — that is, towards the screen of the device that’s playing the audio — or enable tracking of your head movements as you move with the AirPods on your ears.
That is, in “Fixed” mode, the Spatial Audio will fix the sound so that it always comes out in the same direction, regardless of whether you move your head and hence the AirPods in your ears. In “Head Tracked” mode, Spatial Audio will identify and track when you move your head and headphones, so that the sound adapts and always comes in the right directions in your surroundings.
To better understand how it all works, check below what it is and how to enable the Head Tracking (Dynamic Head Tracking) of the Space Audio feature, available on AirPods Pro and Max.
How to test and enable Head Tracking for Space Audio on AirPods
Step 1:
With the AirPods properly connected to your iPhone, enter Settings, then “Bluetooth”.
Step 2:
in the list of available devices, find name your AirPods and click the info icon next to “Connected”.
Step 3:
On the next screen, locate the section of “Space Audio”. As you’ll notice, to enable it, you’ll need to access the Control Center — but before that, let’s get a better understanding of how the feature works. Click on it.
O is Spatial Audio
First of all, do you know what Spatial Audio is? Unlike Stereo Audio — which works bilaterally, coming from the left and right sides — Space Audio works by dynamically tracking your head movements when using the AirPods in your ears.
In other words, even if you move your head to the side when watching a video, the sounds of the playback environment will follow your movement, causing the audio to come from all directions. The speech sounds of people, on the other hand, will remain located on the screen or, if applicable, on the side of the action in which they occur in the video.
