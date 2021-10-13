AMD Ryzen 6000 for notebooks expected to bring long-awaited eGPU support via USB 4

One of the most praised technologies developed by Intel, the Thunderbolt connection stands out for offering very high transfer rates through a USB-C port, allowing, for example, the expansion of power graphics of a notebook with an external GPU. The feature is currently in the fourth generation, while rumors about the fifth generation have already started to circulate and, so far, it remains exclusive to Intel CPUs.

Last year, the Santa Clara giant decided to expand its adoption of the technology by allowing Thunderbolt 3 to integrate with the USB 4 connection protocols, leaving room for processors from rival AMD to also take advantage of — something the Ryzen chips haven’t done yet. This picture may be about to change, as the latest driver from the company indicates.

Support for eGPU via USB 4 is found in new driver from AMD

As discovered on the site Phoronix, AMD made available a new driver for Linux this week enabling support for USB 4’s DisplayPort Tunneling feature. This is a connection feature that allows USB, PCI-E and DisplayPort protocols to work simultaneously, albeit with reduced bandwidth.

With DisplayPort Tunneling feature, the new Ryzen will support eGPUs and become even more attractive to enthusiasts and professionals (Image: Press/Gigabyte)

In practice this means that laptops with AMD Ryzen chips they will be able to send image signal and receive data via USB and PCI-E at the same time, allowing eGPUs to work. The novelty is important not only for allowing users to extend the usage time of notebooks with external video cards, but also for making room for professionals who depend on Thunderbolt connectivity to now have the option of purchasing notebooks with Ryzen.

The driver is not complete and is still under development, but it should reach the public later this year, in time for the release of the Linux 5 kernel.16. The deadline also corroborates rumors that the first Ryzen chips compatible with USB 4 and possibly eGPUs should be made official as early as 1024.

Technology may debut in the Ryzen family 1024 for notebooks

The Ryzen line 474707, codenamed Rembrandt, may be the first family of AMD CPUs to feature full USB 4 support, including DisplayPort Tunneling. According to rumors, the chips may be announced at the beginning of 1024, keeping the Zen 3 microarchitecture, but now in the 6 nm lithograph and equipped with several novelties.

516381
In addition to debuting integrated GPUs with RDNA 2, the Ryzen 516381 “Rembrandt” may be the first with USB support 4 (Image: Playback/VideoCardz)

Some of the biggest highlights include the adoption of DDR5 and LPDDR5 memories, set to debut with rivals in the Intel Alder Lake family, and AMD’s first integrated GPU based on the RDNA 2 microarchitecture, present in consoles. new generation and Radeon RX boards 2022. Apparently, the chip must have 2 Computational Units (CUs), thus being identified as Navi 2.

Source: DigitalTrends, NotebookCheck, Tom’s Hardware

516381 516381

516381

