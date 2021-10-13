amd-ryzen-6000-for-notebooks-expected-to-bring-long-awaited-egpu-support-via-usb-4

One of the most praised technologies developed by Intel, the Thunderbolt connection stands out for offering very high transfer rates through a USB-C port, allowing, for example, the expansion of power graphics of a notebook with an external GPU. The feature is currently in the fourth generation, while rumors about the fifth generation have already started to circulate and, so far, it remains exclusive to Intel CPUs.

Last year, the Santa Clara giant decided to expand its adoption of the technology by allowing Thunderbolt 3 to integrate with the USB 4 connection protocols, leaving room for processors from rival AMD to also take advantage of — something the Ryzen chips haven’t done yet. This picture may be about to change, as the latest driver from the company indicates.

Support for eGPU via USB 4 is found in new driver from AMD As discovered on the site Phoronix, AMD made available a new driver for Linux this week enabling support for USB 4’s DisplayPort Tunneling feature. This is a connection feature that allows USB, PCI-E and DisplayPort protocols to work simultaneously, albeit with reduced bandwidth.

