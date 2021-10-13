sony-and-tsmc-to-team-up-to-tackle-semiconductor-crisis

The global market has been facing, for months, a crisis in the supply of semiconductors that affects the production of several electronics manufacturers or even of car manufacturers. This is, in part, a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, which has caused demand to soar that chip companies — such as TSMC, for example — have been unable to keep pace.

Now, TSMC itself, which is the largest producer of components in the world, should join Sony to open a new chip factory. The intention is to increase the production of hardware to try to end the crisis.

According to the details, TSMC would have a majority control of the business, while Sony would be responsible for providing the space and real estate needed to build the new factory, which would be located in Japan. In addition to the two, the Japanese government would also be interested in this construction and, according to local media sources, would bear half of the expenses that, in total, amount to the fence. of US$ 7 billion.