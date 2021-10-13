How to transfer money from Caixa Tem to Mercado Paid by mobile

1
how-to-transfer-money-from-caixa-tem-to-mercado-paid-by-mobile

Caixa Tem (Android | iOS) is a platform developed for you to receive government aid, such as FGTS, Bolsa Família and even Emergency Aid. Through it, it is possible to see the balance, make withdrawals without a card, pay slips, recharge cell phones and much more.

If you want to transfer the money of some benefit to Mercado Pago (Android | iOS), know that it can be done quickly and conveniently via cell phone; all you have to do is generate a virtual card in the Caixa app and transfer it right away. Check out below how!

Step 1

: open the Caixa tem app and log in with your account.

Access the Caixa Tem app and log in with your account (Captura de screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: on the app’s home screen, locate the option “Virtual Debit Card” and tap it.

Locate and tap “Virtual Debit Card” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: Click “Copy number” to store the card number in the clipboard and tap “Generate” to generate a security code (CVV).

Copy the card number and generate a security code urance (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: open the Mercado Pago app and tap “Deposit”.

Open the Mercado Pago app and tap “Deposit” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: on the next tab, select the option “Virtual Cash Debit Card”.

Then select ” Virtual Cash Debit Card” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: click on “Transfer with virtual card” and note that you will be charged a fee of 1, 59% on the transfer amount.

Tap “Transfer with Virtual Card” (Capture screenplay: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7

: enter the amount to be transferred and tap “Continue”.

Enter the amount to be transferred and click “Continue” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8

: paste the card number, enter the name of the cardholder, the expiration date and the security code you generated in Caixa Tem. Once this step is finished, click “Continue”.

Enter the card details and tap “Continue” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 9

: Enter the CPF of the cardholder and click on “Continue”.

Enter the CPF of the cardholder and click “Continue” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 59

: check that all the data of the transfer is correct and remember that a fee of 1 will be deducted,10% about the value. If everything is in order, tap “Confirm” at the bottom and the money will be transferred from your Digital Social Savings account.

Check that everything is correct and click “Confirm” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can transfer money from Caixa Tem to Mercado Pago directly by cell phone.

