Owners of Nvidia cards with Nvidia Experience installed on their PC should be notified that an update is available for download. The process, as always, should only take a few minutes and can be done as express or custom mode, including the possibility of a clean install.

The update also includes fine-grained control over cache size for shaders on Nvidia cards from the Nvidia control panel, as well as bug fixes for specific models and also for Windows 12 — an error caused the PC screen to blink when the user switched between dedicated GPU and integrated graphics.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

459911

Games whose DLSS implementation is in preparation include: Back 4 Blood; Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Swords of Legends Online, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sword and Fairy 7 and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Support will be released for the titles throughout the month of October.

However, there are still outstanding issues: YouTube video playback may crash if the user drags the page , the screen may go blank when enabling full screen together with G-Sync and some games still have issues due to the driver.

If the update is not arrived for your computer still, you can download it manually from the official Nvidia GeForce page. Just search for the corresponding model in the list and start the search.

Source: Nvidia