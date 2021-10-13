Huawei Gets Approved for Medical Precision ECG Smartwatch
Apple pioneered the development of echocardiograms for smart watches. And good ideas are often followed in this industry: Samsung came close behind, and so more brands implemented ECG in their smartwatches.
Most, however, usually emphasize that these data are preliminary and do not establish diagnoses, being only indicative that the user should consult a professional. But soon at least Huawei will be able to stop including this type of legal notice in its wearables.
In any case, the same product may also contain a blood pressure gauge with professional accuracy. Huawei also obtained certification and should work with institutions in the coming months for the final adjustments to the technology. These sensor approvals should allow the brand to carry out a complex system for analyzing users’ heart rate disorders.
It should be noted that even products already launched on the market require country-by-country approval for operation of health functions. This is because the legislation can define its own criteria for resources to be released. In Brazil, for example, the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch needed ANVISA release.
Whatever the name of the new Huawei product, it is uncertain whether it will hit the market. The good news is that despite not being launching cell phones around here, the Chinese still invests heavily in smart watches and headphones. So, who knows one day?
Source: Ifeng, Pandaily
