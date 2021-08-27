Ireland 57/2 (9.4 Overs): Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Scorecard Live Score, Run Rate: 5.9, Kevin O’Brien 24 (29), George Dockrell 2 (2) – Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Cricket Match Live Scorecard
BatsmanRB4s6sSRWesley Madhevere
c Neil Rock b Craig Young
140025.00Tadiwanashe Marumani
c Paul Stirling b Craig Young
1100010.00Regis Chakabva (W)
b Simi Singh
472841167.86Dion Myers
b Shane Getkate
10141071.43Craig Ervine (C)
c Andy Balbirnie b Simi Singh
17121141.67Milton Shumba
c Neil Rock b Barry McCarthy
7180038.89Ryan Burl
run out (Andy Balbirnie)
12150080.00 Wellington Masakadza
not out
191510126.67Luke Jongwe
not out
240050.00
Extra Runs – (b 0, lb 1, w 0, nb 0, Penalty 0)
Current run rate – 5.85
Did not bat – Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava
Fall of wickets – 2-1 (Wesley Madhevere 1), 5-2 (Tadiwanashe Marumani 2.5), 43-3 (Dion Myers 7), 73-4 (Craig Ervine 10.4), 79-5 (Regis Chakabva 12.1), 89- 6 (Milton Shumba 15.2), 113-7 (Ryan Burl 19)
BowlerOMRWECONCraig Young401523.75Barry McCarthy412015.00Curtis Campher2025012.50Simi Singh402225.50Shane Getkate201618.00Benjamin White401804.50