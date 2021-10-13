Although they are becoming more and more present in the assembly lines of the main manufacturers in the automotive market, electric cars still confuse many people about what are myths and what are truths about them. To help clarify some of the main questions about the segment that is pointed out as the future of the sector, Canaltech has separated a series of myths and truths about the subject.

Is the electric car battery really addictive, as everyone says about cell phones and tablets? Is it true that occupants can get shock if they get stuck in a flood? And consumption: is it really that much lower than that of combustion cars? You can see the answers to these and other very common questions in the next lines.

Battery is “addicted”

One issue that is always present when debating myths and truths about electric cars is that of that the battery, as well as electronic devices, can become “addicted” after a certain number of charges. And that, to the delight of those who invest heavily in this type of ecologically correct car, is the first MYTH on our list.

Electric car batteries are made of lithium ions . This means that they do not have the “memory effect”, which causes the so-called “addiction” that some electronic devices actually have. This composition prevents the storage capacity from being harmed, even if it is not fully zeroed when receiving a new load.

Autonomy can “cheat” and leave you on foot Image: Obi Onyeador/Unsplash

The autonomy of an electric car is, without a doubt, one of the main problems for those who want to invest in a vehicle that helps the environment. Because of this, some models, such as the E-JS1, by JAC Motors, for example, that advertise 220 kilometers of range, it is more suitable for those who need a car to drive in the city and not on longer routes, such as on highways. This is a TRUTH that goes hand in hand with the next one we will cite…

Recharging stations are still a problem Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech

This list item is handled by some as one of the myths about electric cars, but the Canaltech report confirmed that it is, in fact, in the TRUTHS column. In three days aboard a JAC E-JS4, we even found charging points in a supermarket and a mall in the east side of São Paulo, but we were unable to carry out the charge.

In one of the locations, the only one of the three available devices was broken (the other two were occupied) and, in the other, the equipment was also undergoing maintenance. Elev, a recently launched application that promises to make life easier for electric car owners, didn’t help much either, as two of the points listed in the eastern region of São Paulo were closed and with rental signs.

Electric cars can give shock

Let’s tie the “game” between myths and truths about electric cars, ensuring that it’s a big MYTH that occupants are at risk of shock if they are surprised by a flood or in everyday tasks such as driving the vehicle to wash.