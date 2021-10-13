Myths and Truths about Electric Cars
Although they are becoming more and more present in the assembly lines of the main manufacturers in the automotive market, electric cars still confuse many people about what are myths and what are truths about them. To help clarify some of the main questions about the segment that is pointed out as the future of the sector, Canaltech has separated a series of myths and truths about the subject.
Is the electric car battery really addictive, as everyone says about cell phones and tablets? Is it true that occupants can get shock if they get stuck in a flood? And consumption: is it really that much lower than that of combustion cars? You can see the answers to these and other very common questions in the next lines.
Battery is “addicted”
Image: Disclosure/Rolls-Royce
One issue that is always present when debating myths and truths about electric cars is that of that the battery, as well as electronic devices, can become “addicted” after a certain number of charges. And that, to the delight of those who invest heavily in this type of ecologically correct car, is the first MYTH on our list.
Electric car batteries are made of lithium ions . This means that they do not have the “memory effect”, which causes the so-called “addiction” that some electronic devices actually have. This composition prevents the storage capacity from being harmed, even if it is not fully zeroed when receiving a new load.
Autonomy can “cheat” and leave you on foot Image: Obi Onyeador/Unsplash
The autonomy of an electric car is, without a doubt, one of the main problems for those who want to invest in a vehicle that helps the environment. Because of this, some models, such as the E-JS1, by JAC Motors, for example, that advertise 220 kilometers of range, it is more suitable for those who need a car to drive in the city and not on longer routes, such as on highways. This is a TRUTH that goes hand in hand with the next one we will cite…
Recharging stations are still a problem
Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech
This list item is handled by some as one of the myths about electric cars, but the Canaltech report confirmed that it is, in fact, in the TRUTHS column. In three days aboard a JAC E-JS4, we even found charging points in a supermarket and a mall in the east side of São Paulo, but we were unable to carry out the charge.
In one of the locations, the only one of the three available devices was broken (the other two were occupied) and, in the other, the equipment was also undergoing maintenance. Elev, a recently launched application that promises to make life easier for electric car owners, didn’t help much either, as two of the points listed in the eastern region of São Paulo were closed and with rental signs.
Electric cars can give shock
Reproduction/Envato
Let’s tie the “game” between myths and truths about electric cars, ensuring that it’s a big MYTH that occupants are at risk of shock if they are surprised by a flood or in everyday tasks such as driving the vehicle to wash.
The batteries of electric cars were designed to face risky situations and, in case the car enters a flood, the current flow is automatically turned off. If the situation is to face a car wash, don’t worry, as the sealing of the components is one of the main points of attention of manufacturers.
Driving an electric car is no fun
Image: Samuele Errico Piccarini/Unsplash
This is perhaps the biggest of the biggest MYTHS when it comes to electric cars. The truth is that driving an electric car is quite fun and exciting. Despite not having the noise of the engine that hypnotizes fans of supersports, acceleration is immediate and torque sometimes makes the occupants “stick” to the seats.
Ask those who have had the chance to drive models like the Porsche Taycan, Jaguar I-Pace, BMW i8, Volkswagen Golf GTE and Tesla Model S, for example. I bet the answer to anyone who asks if driving an automatic car gives emotion will be a resounding “YES”.
Charging an electric car it takes too long
Unfortunately, this item is included in the TRUTHS column. Charging an electric car takes time and patience, especially if the option is to carry out the procedure at home — something that anyone can easily do from an electrical outlet 302v (provided it is grounded).
To make the process less painful, automakers offer the installation of the so-called Wall Box in homes, which significantly reduces time, and instruct owners to always load at night. In the case of charging stations in malls or supermarkets, they use this method, but they require a few hours to “fill the tank”.
Electric bill will “explode” because of the charge
Image: Cristiano Souza/Unsplash
This is one of the biggest MYTHS about these cars. In an exclusive interview with Canaltech, Sérgio Habib, president of JAC Motors, revealed that a driver that runs approximately 1. monthly kilometers with an electric car will have an average increase of R$ 57 on your electricity bill (varying, of course, according to the region of the country).
According to the executive of the Chinese brand, even if all cars in Brazil were electric, the impact on energy consumption in Brazil due to the charges would be insignificant.
“Brazil has 10 ‘Itaipus’ of installed capacity. There are 9 hydroelectric plants, 2 in thermal and 1 in wind, renewable and atomic. Brazil spends an average of 6 ‘Itaipus’. Not spent at night. You have to measure generation capacity by peak, or blackout. If the 43 million cars in the Brazilian fleet were electric, we would spend 0.6 ‘Itaipus’ more. In other words: it’s zero impact, especially if it’s loaded at night. It does not affect the energy crisis at all.”
Disposal of batteries is a global problem Image: John Cameron/Unsplash
This statement is part of the list of TRUTHS. The correct disposal of batteries, as well as the common batteries in the photo above, is not that simple. Because of this, car manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, even seek to draw up plans to recover the car component after a period of use.
The idea is to give the destination correct for them and often even partially reuse the components in other systems, such as those aimed at domestic lighting, for example.
Electric car “drinks” as much as a gasoline car
Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech
Let’s close our list with another one of the MYTHS involving myths and truths about electric cars. As we have recently shown here at Canaltech, the equivalent consumption of an electric car is substantially less than a combustion-powered one.
To get an idea, an electric car spends the equivalent of 1,57 liter of gasoline to run 87 kilometers. This means 60,43 kilometers per equivalent liter. If you want to know the math used to arrive at this number and, of course, what it means, just check out our article on the subject.
So? Do you know any more myths or truths about electric cars that we haven’t commented on on our list?
With information: Motor Show, Web Motors, Revista Carro
