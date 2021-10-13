Resident Evil | Meet the monsters from Welcome to Raccoon City

In games, the so-called Cerberus are the protagonists of one of the most iconic scares, when a group of them attacks Jill or Chris through the mansion’s windows. When they escaped from the mansion’s labs, they were also responsible for the deaths of hikers and climbers who brought the police to the scene and, later, hungry, also arrived in the city, helping to spread the virus throughout Raccoon City.

Licker

One of the most iconic enemies in Resident Evil 2 could not be missing in Welcome to Raccoon City, a film totally inspired by its recent remake (Image: Disclosure/Capcom) Here we are also talking about one of the most iconic monsters in the franchise. Their first encounter with them, in Resident Evil 2, involves mutilated bodies and a creature that clings to the ceiling, attacking from a distance with its tongue and up close with long, sharp claws. , in addition to jumping long distances in an attack that, if caught off guard, can generate instant death and an animation of the character’s body being separated from the head. Transformed into a threat even more dangerous and fast in the remake of Resident Evil 2, the Lickers should also be the stars of exciting scenes from Welcome to Raccoon City. In the trailer, we see Leon and Claire trying to escape the monster, but whoever played it knows that the decision between attacking and fleeing is one of the most difficult, after all it’s just a matter of choosing the level of damage that will be suffered by the character. Lickers, however, have a weakness: they are blind. A by-product of mutating humans into zombies, these monsters have exposed muscles and brains, but they make up for those weaknesses with great strength and speed. Such a transformation, thankfully, is rare, with the characteristic clatter of claws hitting the floor being a sign that perhaps you should go back to the chest for a healing item. Lisa Trevor Lisa Trevor is one of the most striking characters from the first Resident Evil, promising bring a most disturbing story to Welcome to Raccoon City (Image: Press Release/Sony Pictures)

This is one of the most impactful and memorable stories of the series and an inclusion in the film that came as a surprise to fans. The character, one of the central guinea pigs in Umbrella’s viral research, will be one of the STARS opponents during the mansion incident. She has already been shown in full-length and appears briefly in the trailer for Welcome to Raccoon City, being played by Marina Mazepa (Maligno).

While her story in the film is still a mystery and seems different, in games she is one of the characters whose plot carries refinements of cruelty and is a beautiful demonstration of Umbrella’s unscrupulousness. Lisa is the daughter of the mansion’s architect, George Trevor, whose entire family was kidnapped by the company and used in experiments as a way to erase the file related to the place’s secrets.

Captured as a child , she spent a good part of her life receiving viruses after viruses and proving to be resistant to them, even contributing to the creation of the parasite that would later give rise to the Nemesis. With her mind childish, she roams the mansion ravaged by Umbrella’s creatures in search of her mother’s corpse, whose torn face she uses over her own as a way to stay close to her forever.

Monster with various shapes whose identity can be a spoiler for those who have never played before

With different forms, the result of an uncontrolled mutation, one of the "bosses" of Resident Evil 2 has already had a confirmed presence in the series' cinematographic reboot

A story based on the events of Resident Evil 2 couldn’t leave William Birkin aside. In Welcome to Raccoon City, he is played by Neal McDonough (Minority Report: The New Law) and also appears alongside his wife Annette (Janet Porter) and daughter Sherry (Holly de Barros). He is also one of Umbrella’s most prominent scientists and, in the trailer, the major figure behind the bizarre experiments that led to the city’s destruction.

His alignment seems to put him too on a collision course with the company. In games, Birkin is the creator of the G-Virus, a pathogen that creates uncontrolled mutations in the infected — it’s because of him that Umbrella invades its own laboratory and ends up killing one of its chief scientists. Before dying, however, he becomes infected with his own creation, transforming himself into a sequence of increasingly grotesque and violent monsters, also responsible for the image of the “eye in the shoulder” that has become one of the icons of Resident Evil.

One of the forms of Birkin, transformed, already appears in the trailer, indicating that we will see similar combats against the scientist. The preview also indicates that we will see his family’s relationship and the specialist’s obsession with his work, as well as Umbrella’s own betrayal, in a plot that, it seems, will continue in a well-aligned manner with the games.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens in Brazilian theaters on December 2nd, a week after the US release. The film will be released exclusively in theaters, with no forecast for reaching streaming services.