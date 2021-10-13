Resident Evil | Meet the monsters from Welcome to Raccoon City
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City comes with the promise of being more faithful to the game franchise, albeit not necessarily in your story. While the plot, already in the trailer, seems to be a collage of the main events of the city, the idea is to bring the horror atmosphere of the latest titles in counterpoint with the action of the feature films starring Milla Jovovich, which the production team insists on to distance themselves.
Before of the launch, scheduled for December in Brazil, it’s time to take a look at the bestiary. Whether you’re a fan of the franchise or someone who’s never played, or met Resident Evil from the latest episodes, check out some of the monsters that will be faced by characters throughout Welcome to Raccoon City.
Zombies
THE The most common threat in the series Resident Evil is also the enemy the player faces the most. Responsible for the chaos in Raccoon City, these are the citizens, merchants, visitors and others present at a time when everything was blown up with the leak of the Umbrella virus that turned everyone into monsters and turned the old peaceful town to hell.
We still don’t know all the details about the contamination in Welcome to Raccoon City, but the first trailer already cites a conspiracy of the Umbrella, which involves illegal research and the difficulty of containing the virus. In games, the case is similar, with the infection in a secret laboratory in the mountains — where the sumptuous mansion that became the icon of the saga — is just the beginning.
Among monsters that descending from the forest into the city, the contamination of the water supply and an unsuccessful attack by the company’s own soldiers on one of its top scientists is the beginning of the end for Raccoon City. And while the infection ran out of control, a few survivors, and a few more knowledgeable about what was happening, were fighting for their own lives.
In games, the so-called Cerberus are the protagonists of one of the most iconic scares, when a group of them attacks Jill or Chris through the mansion’s windows. When they escaped from the mansion’s labs, they were also responsible for the deaths of hikers and climbers who brought the police to the scene and, later, hungry, also arrived in the city, helping to spread the virus throughout Raccoon City.
Licker
One of the most iconic enemies in Resident Evil 2 could not be missing in Welcome to Raccoon City, a film totally inspired by its recent remake (Image: Disclosure/Capcom)
Here we are also talking about one of the most iconic monsters in the franchise. Their first encounter with them, in Resident Evil 2, involves mutilated bodies and a creature that clings to the ceiling, attacking from a distance with its tongue and up close with long, sharp claws. , in addition to jumping long distances in an attack that, if caught off guard, can generate instant death and an animation of the character’s body being separated from the head.
Transformed into a threat even more dangerous and fast in the remake of Resident Evil 2, the Lickers should also be the stars of exciting scenes from Welcome to Raccoon City. In the trailer, we see Leon and Claire trying to escape the monster, but whoever played it knows that the decision between attacking and fleeing is one of the most difficult, after all it’s just a matter of choosing the level of damage that will be suffered by the character.
Lickers, however, have a weakness: they are blind. A by-product of mutating humans into zombies, these monsters have exposed muscles and brains, but they make up for those weaknesses with great strength and speed. Such a transformation, thankfully, is rare, with the characteristic clatter of claws hitting the floor being a sign that perhaps you should go back to the chest for a healing item.
Lisa Trevor
Lisa Trevor is one of the most striking characters from the first Resident Evil, promising bring a most disturbing story to Welcome to Raccoon City (Image: Press Release/Sony Pictures)
This is one of the most impactful and memorable stories of the series and an inclusion in the film that came as a surprise to fans. The character, one of the central guinea pigs in Umbrella’s viral research, will be one of the STARS opponents during the mansion incident. She has already been shown in full-length and appears briefly in the trailer for Welcome to Raccoon City, being played by Marina Mazepa (Maligno).
While her story in the film is still a mystery and seems different, in games she is one of the characters whose plot carries refinements of cruelty and is a beautiful demonstration of Umbrella’s unscrupulousness. Lisa is the daughter of the mansion’s architect, George Trevor, whose entire family was kidnapped by the company and used in experiments as a way to erase the file related to the place’s secrets.
Captured as a child , she spent a good part of her life receiving viruses after viruses and proving to be resistant to them, even contributing to the creation of the parasite that would later give rise to the Nemesis. With her mind childish, she roams the mansion ravaged by Umbrella’s creatures in search of her mother’s corpse, whose torn face she uses over her own as a way to stay close to her forever.
Monster with various shapes whose identity can be a spoiler for those who have never played before
515851 With different forms, the result of an uncontrolled mutation, one of the “bosses” of Resident Evil 2 has already had a confirmed presence in the series’ cinematographic reboot (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
A story based on the events of Resident Evil 2 couldn’t leave William Birkin aside. In Welcome to Raccoon City, he is played by Neal McDonough (Minority Report: The New Law) and also appears alongside his wife Annette (Janet Porter) and daughter Sherry (Holly de Barros). He is also one of Umbrella’s most prominent scientists and, in the trailer, the major figure behind the bizarre experiments that led to the city’s destruction.
His alignment seems to put him too on a collision course with the company. In games, Birkin is the creator of the G-Virus, a pathogen that creates uncontrolled mutations in the infected — it’s because of him that Umbrella invades its own laboratory and ends up killing one of its chief scientists. Before dying, however, he becomes infected with his own creation, transforming himself into a sequence of increasingly grotesque and violent monsters, also responsible for the image of the “eye in the shoulder” that has become one of the icons of Resident Evil.
One of the forms of Birkin, transformed, already appears in the trailer, indicating that we will see similar combats against the scientist. The preview also indicates that we will see his family’s relationship and the specialist’s obsession with his work, as well as Umbrella’s own betrayal, in a plot that, it seems, will continue in a well-aligned manner with the games.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens in Brazilian theaters on December 2nd, a week after the US release. The film will be released exclusively in theaters, with no forecast for reaching streaming services.
Zombie Dogs
The transformed dogs appeared in the series as an experiment by Umbrella; in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, they appear as the police canine unit, transformed into agile and ferocious creatures (Image: Press Release/Sony Pictures)
In the games, initially, these were a product of Umbrella’s scientific research to later have their history changed to become common dogs of the city streets, also affected by the Umbrella virus. The fact that they are only Dobermans, at the police station, is explained by the use of animals of this type by police forces, with the former rapidity and heavy bites used in operations, now becoming one of the greatest threats to survivors.
In the trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once again we see animals being responsible for tense scenes and that probably , seal the fate of one of the characters in the film. The setting is the police station parking lot, where, in the remake of the second game of the series, they also appear in large numbers, taking players by surprise who, until then, were already suffering enough suffocation with the traditional zombies.