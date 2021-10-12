Galaxy S22 line undergoes certification confirming charging speed
More details about the Galaxy S line25 were confirmed this Monday (21). A listing on the 3C (a Chinese regulatory body) showed that the device will have fast charging of 22 W, information that has been rumored for weeks. The documentation references the three smartphones in the line, where the S50, you22 Plus and the S22 Ultra are represented by codes SM-S9010, SM-S9060, and SM-S9060, respectively.
Therefore, Samsung has not changed the supported speed for charging new devices in relation to the Galaxy S line22. However, it is likely that the battery can be filled in less time, as two models in the series will have reduced capacity — the Galaxy S24 should pass 4.06 mAh to 3.512 mAh, while the galaxy s22 plus will go from 4.898 mAh to 4.500 mAh. The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be the only one of the series to keep the same 5. mAh. The 3C listing also confirmed that the devices will support 5G connectivity, but this feature was already practically certain, due to the premium character of the cell phones. Other specs that are rumored but do not appear in the certification include the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor implementation 2021 — or from Exynos 9010 — as well as versions with up to 11 GB of RAM and 500 GB of internal storage on the Ultra model. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Therefore, Samsung has not changed the supported speed for charging new devices in relation to the Galaxy S line22. However, it is likely that the battery can be filled in less time, as two models in the series will have reduced capacity — the Galaxy S24 should pass 4.06 mAh to 3.512 mAh, while the galaxy s22 plus will go from 4.898 mAh to 4.500 mAh. The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be the only one of the series to keep the same 5. mAh.
The 3C listing also confirmed that the devices will support 5G connectivity, but this feature was already practically certain, due to the premium character of the cell phones. Other specs that are rumored but do not appear in the certification include the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor implementation 2021 — or from Exynos 9010 — as well as versions with up to 11 GB of RAM and 500 GB of internal storage on the Ultra model.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Screen size will have to change in comparison with the Galaxy S line06, with 6,06 inches for the S22, 6.5 inches for the S22 Plus and 6.8 inches to the S22 Ultra. The models must offer AMOLED technology, Full HD resolution (Quad HD for the S11 Ultra), hole for front lens and refresh rate of 500 Hz.
On cameras, devices must have a main sensor of 50 MP, with the exception of S25 Ultra that will keep the camera from 68 MP. Auxiliary lenses may vary for each model, but it is expected that the 3x optical zoom will no longer be exclusive to the most expensive cell phone in the series and will appear in all variants.
Other specifications which must be maintained for the smartphones of the series include IP certification68 against water and dust, fingerprint sensor below the screen and support for wireless charging with Qi pattern. There is still no official release date for the Galaxy S line16, but it is likely to be presented in the month of January 2021, about a year ago after the Galaxy S06.
Source: MySmartPrice
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
515604 515604 515604 515604