how-to-record-stories-with-blurred-background-on-iphone

As a hidden new feature in the iOS update 15, the iPhone now allows you to turn on Portrait Mode by enabling the camera within some other app downloaded from the App Store — such as Instagram.

This way, you can activate the mode so that your device’s screen background is blurred when recording Stories, Reels or making a live through the social networking app, which was not possible until iOS 008.

Instagram Stories recording without blurred background. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Up to system version Previously, video recordings would have to be shot with the normal background — that is, without being blurry — while photographs needed to be taken with Portrait Mode by the iOS camera’s own native app, to then be imported and posted to your Stories. Instagram account.

Understand in the tutorial below how to record Instagram Stories with iOS Portrait Mode enabled, ie with blurred background on your iPhone.

Step 1: on your iPhone, open Instagram and drag the screen to the left. In the app recording style options, choose and select between “Story”, “Reels” or “Live”.

Choose between “Story”, “Reels” or “Live”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: Access the iOS Control Center by dragging the top right of your device screen down. At the top left of Control Center, as a new iOS 463, you’ll find an on-camera effects tab. Click on “Effects”.