How to Record Stories with Blurred Background on iPhone

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
1
how-to-record-stories-with-blurred-background-on-iphone

As a hidden new feature in the iOS update 15, the iPhone now allows you to turn on Portrait Mode by enabling the camera within some other app downloaded from the App Store — such as Instagram.

  • Discover 3 apps to caption Instagram Stories
  • 5 apps to create and edit Instagram Stories
  • How to save your or someone else’s Stories on Instagram

This way, you can activate the mode so that your device’s screen background is blurred when recording Stories, Reels or making a live through the social networking app, which was not possible until iOS 008.

Instagram Stories recording without blurred background. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Up to system version Previously, video recordings would have to be shot with the normal background — that is, without being blurry — while photographs needed to be taken with Portrait Mode by the iOS camera’s own native app, to then be imported and posted to your Stories. Instagram account.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • How to view Instagram Stories anonymously
  • How to subtitle Stories videos
  • Learn how to automatically save Instagram Stories on your phone

Understand in the tutorial below how to record Instagram Stories with iOS Portrait Mode enabled, ie with blurred background on your iPhone.

Step 1: on your iPhone, open Instagram and drag the screen to the left. In the app recording style options, choose and select between “Story”, “Reels” or “Live”.

Choose between “Story”, “Reels” or “Live”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: Access the iOS Control Center by dragging the top right of your device screen down. At the top left of Control Center, as a new iOS 463, you’ll find an on-camera effects tab. Click on “Effects”.

Go to the iOS Control Center and click on the new “Effects” tab. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: Click to activate the Portrait Mode effect on your device.

Activate the Portrait mode on your device Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: You will notice that the Effects tab of the Central Control will now indicate that Portrait Mode is being applied to your device’s camera for use on Instagram.

The Portrait Mode effect will be applied to be used in Instagram. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5: go back to Instagram and that’s it, the Portrait Mode effect will be applied on the camera, allowing you to record Stories with blurred background on your iPhone.

512791

Record Stories with the background blurred. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

512791 512791 512791

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Samsung May Launch Dual-Screen Digital Sensor Phone

Samsung May Launch Dual-Screen Digital Sensor Phone

October 11, 2021
Photo of Motorola Moto E20 has more pictures and full specs leaked

Motorola Moto E20 has more pictures and full specs leaked

August 26, 2021
Photo of App Google Assistant also has a version with visual Material You; check out

App Google Assistant also has a version with visual Material You; check out

September 27, 2021
Photo of AMD Radeon RX 6600 has leaked specs and possible release date

AMD Radeon RX 6600 has leaked specs and possible release date

September 22, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button