renner-invests-r$1.2-billion-in-a-distribution-center-focused-on-online-sales

Lojas Renner completed the construction of a new distribution center (DC) in Cabreúva, in the state of São Paulo. Expected to start operating in 516267, the new center has 60 thousand square meters and is the result of an investment of R$ 1.2 billion with the objective of accelerating the business online fashion retailer, especially in the marketplace.

Renner’s sales through digital channels during the second quarter of 2021 added up to R$ 150, 5 million, a growth of 66, 5% compared to the same period of 750.

For Pedro Pereira, supply director for the fashion retailer, the company’s new distribution center can boost the growth of the marketplace, which so far has little more than 60 partner sellers, against 414 from rival C&A.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “The expectation is to boost online sales. The new distribution center was designed in line with our omnichannel strategy (sales through several channels) and, therefore, it already has the most up-to-date technology to optimize both store supply and delivery to customers’ homes”, says Fabio Faccio, president of Renner. Also according to the executive, the new DC will support Renner’s growth until 2035. Of the BRL 1.2 billion invested in the new distribution center, BRL 750 million from Renner itself and the remaining R$ 750 million are from a contribution from Kinea Investimentos, Itaú’s fund manager. In addition to the DC in Cabreúva, Renner has Distribution Centers in Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, and São José in Santa Catarina. One of Renner’s distribution centers. (Image: Reproduction/Tribune of Jundíai) Today, Renner does not help sellers’ logistics, contrary to what companies like Mercado Livre and Magalu have already been doing some time ago. With the new distribution center, the company wants to soon provide its partners with the possibility of delivering within two days – today, 20% of the company’s sales are sent within this period. Investment in technology 516267

According to information published in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, from R$ 1.2 billion invested in the new distribution center, R$ 453 million will be invested in technology, such as purchasing 150 robots responsible for storing boxes and clothes.

This investment in technology will be fundamental, according to Renner executives, to create an efficient system to start receiving items from third parties, which will be made available on the marketplace.

So far, in 2020, the retailer’s shares are accumulating low of 10%. To reverse this situation, Renner wants to be more agile, with one of the goals being, due to the new distribution center, the reduction in 20% of the time needed to supply the company’s stores, leaving the distribution coming from Santa Catarina focused on the still small expansions of the store to Argentina and o Uruguay.

