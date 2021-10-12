Ron Bugado | Animation gets an unprecedented scene showing characters getting to know each other

The newest animation from 10th Century Studios has just won an unprecedented scene. The preview of Ron Bugado has just over a minute of content and shows Barney's first encounter with his new technological friend, who is quite defective at first. Ron Bugado tells the story of Barney, an elementary school student who has difficulty having new friends, and Ron, his new digitally connected device that walks, talks and is his "Best Friend Outside the Box". Ron's amusing malfunctions, in contrast to the social media era, launch the pair on an action-packed journey where boy and robot accept the wonderful mess of true friendship. The film features an original voice cast with strong names, including Zach Galifianakis (Se Drink, Don't Marry!), Jack Dylan Grazer (IT – The Thing, Shazam! ), Olivia Colman (The Crown , The Favorite), Ed Helms (The Office ), Justice Smith (The Get Down, Detective Pikachu ), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2 ), Kylie Cantrall ( The House of Raven ), Ricardo Hurtado ( Family in Concerto ), Marcus Scribner ( Black-ish ) and Thomas Barbusca ( The Mick

), Ricardo Hurtado ( ), Marcus Scribner ( ) and Thomas Barbusca ( ). The duo Sarah Smith is in charge (

Operation Present) and Jean-Philippe Vine (Shaun the Sheep), with Octavio E. Rodriguez as co-director, who worked in the art department of The Incredibles 2 and Viva – Life is a Party. The screenplay was written by Peter Baynham and Smith. Another highlight is the presence of Liam Payne on the soundtrack, former member of boyband One Direction.