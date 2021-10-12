glowing-dunes-are-photographed-on-mars;-understand-the-phenomenon

Contrary to what it might seem, Mars has many colors besides its characteristic reddish hue. And the presence of various minerals on the Martian surface — or below — are revealed in beautiful colors recorded by the powerful HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

In the first image, minerals present in Martian soil are exposed due to ravines that formed by erosion along the side of the Kaiser crater. “Some of these ditches produce a variety of colors that stand out on the west-facing (illuminated) slopes where the ditches seem to glow in the winter light,” explains the team responsible for HiRISE.