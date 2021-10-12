Glowing dunes are photographed on Mars; understand the phenomenon

Contrary to what it might seem, Mars has many colors besides its characteristic reddish hue. And the presence of various minerals on the Martian surface — or below — are revealed in beautiful colors recorded by the powerful HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

    • In the first image, minerals present in Martian soil are exposed due to ravines that formed by erosion along the side of the Kaiser crater. “Some of these ditches produce a variety of colors that stand out on the west-facing (illuminated) slopes where the ditches seem to glow in the winter light,” explains the team responsible for HiRISE.

    (Image: Reproduction/ NASA/JPL/UArizona)

    Since arriving at the Red Planet in 2006, aboard the MRO spacecraft, HiRISE has provided incredible images that reveal the variety of colors and reliefs on the Martian surface. Kaiser Crater, located in the Noachis Terra region, has been a frequent target of studies — and the team began to notice seasonal changes in these ever-changing landscapes.

    (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL/UArizona)

    According to HiRISE operators, Kaiser Crater’s giant sand dunes erode the steepest parts each year as the sun’s heat warms these slopes and evaporates the carbon dioxide ice. Noachis Terra is an area located between two giant impact basins on Mars: Argyre and Hellas. Noachis is considered one of the oldest Martian reliefs.

    Source: HiRISE, Universe Today

