3-best-apps-to-resize-images

An application to resize images can be a useful tool in your daily life. Image management tools such as Google Photos (Android | iOS) and Photos (iOS) have features to crop or change the aspect ratio of a file. However, if you need to downsize or adjust to a specific measurement, you will need to resort to a third-party app.

With the help of these tools, you can compress the images for sending in an e-mail or make the necessary adjustments for printing. A reduced-size photo is also an alternative to freeing up more storage space in memory, as long as you delete the original file. Here are three interesting options for resizing images by mobile phone.

1. Image Size

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free with in-app purchase option Available for Android and iOS, Image Size is a quick option to resize photos from your gallery. The app offers options to change the size by pixels, centimeters or millimeters. There is the possibility to change the dimension proportionally or enter specific values ​​for height and width. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Edit and change the size of photos (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) During use, you can add background colors if you need to create a frame or are loading a file with a transparent background. The app also provides its own editor with adjustments for brightness, contrast, colors and other functions. After configuring the photo, the result can be shared, saved to the gallery or prepared for printing. The application’s interface is simple, but the navigation has frequent display of advertisements. To remove them, it is necessary to purchase a version for R$ 99,99. two. Photo Resize Compatibility: Android

Price: free with in-app purchases

This Android app features practical solutions for resizing your images. First, there are two options for exporting content: you can select an image saved in your gallery or use the device’s camera to make a quick record. Then the app presents the options to change the size.

Choose between the app presets (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

For resizing, the app offers different presets available. You can choose to reduce by a percentage, choose a specific width-by-height measurement, or choose a final size for the article. Finally, if no preset meets your demands, the app allows you to enter specific dimensions.

The tool offers a paid version, offered for R$4,513814 for three months, R$ 16,90 per year or BRL 59,59 for lifetime subscription. This option removes ads, has no usage limit and keeps the resized image’s metadata.

3. Photo Resize Compatibility: iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option

Photo Resize is a industry alternative for iOS. Allows you to load images from your gallery or instantly snap a photo with your iPhone camera before editing. During use, it provides commands to add colors to the background or adjust the image to fill the entire screen space.