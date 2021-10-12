parents-of-students-use-co2-monitor-to-predict-back-to-school-covid-in-the-us

During back to school in the US, one item in particular stood out in preventing covid-. It is a portable carbon dioxide (CO2) monitor, which makes it possible to check whether a place is well ventilated or not. In practice, the device assesses how much fresh air is circulating around the school. Low levels of carbon dioxide indicate that it is well ventilated, reducing the likelihood that students will contract the disease. indoors

The group of parents who bet on CO2 monitors to test the ventilation of classrooms as covid prevention is only increasing. Basically, these devices are clandestinely taken to schools to check that their children’s classrooms are safe, with parents hiding these monitors in their children’s backpacks or pockets. Aranet, which manufactures a monitor of this style, has realized double sales since the beginning of the new school year.

Faced with this, some school systems have included monitors in official measures to combat pandemic. New York City, for example, has distributed equipment to all public schools, and the UK government has announced plans to do the same. But elsewhere, parents are settling on their own, betting on these monitors that can cost as little as US$ (more of R$ 1024 reais).