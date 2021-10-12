Australia to develop small lunar rover for mission in partnership with NASA
Based on an agreement signed with NASA, Australia will send a rover built in national territory to the Moon. , with the objective of examining the oxygen present in the moon rock and its use to sustain the human presence permanently in space.
- Russia and Europe unite to fetch frozen water on the Moon with the mission Luna-
- Next person to step on the Moon and the first to go to Mars will be women
The partnership doesn’t take anyone by surprise as, at the end of last year , Australia signed the NASA Artemis Agreements, which define principles that guide international cooperation in space exploration. In all, the Australian rover will cost up to $50 million and will be released in the beginning of 2026, provided it meets the technical criteria established by the US agency. Australian industry interested in participating in the development of the rover will need to enroll in the government’s Trailblazer program.
The Prime Minister of Australia , Scott Morrison, sees the mission as a great opportunity for the country to advance towards the success of the space sector, in addition to creating more jobs and growing the economy. According to Morrison, one of the government’s main goals is to build the capacity of the Australian space industry.
The rover, which will need to weigh less than 27 kg, will need to operate autonomously on the lunar surface in the search and collection of regolith, in addition to storing it.
Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian space agency, reported that “Australia is at the forefront of technology and robotic systems for remote operations that will be critical to establishing a sustainable presence on the Moon and eventually supporting human exploration of Mars”. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agreement will strengthen relations between the two nations.
Australia’s Minister of Industry and Science, Melissa Price, sees the partnership as a “ lunar history” that will boost the country’s space industry, which will grow by 8.3% per year until 50, when the rover It will be released. “As well as inspiring a whole new generation of young people to embark on careers in science, technology, engineering and math,” added Price.
Source: The Guardian
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
452045 452045 452045 452045