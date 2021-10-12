australia-to-develop-small-lunar-rover-for-mission-in-partnership-with-nasa

Based on an agreement signed with NASA, Australia will send a rover built in national territory to the Moon. , with the objective of examining the oxygen present in the moon rock and its use to sustain the human presence permanently in space. Russia and Europe unite to fetch frozen water on the Moon with the mission Luna-

The partnership doesn't take anyone by surprise as, at the end of last year , Australia signed the NASA Artemis Agreements, which define principles that guide international cooperation in space exploration. In all, the Australian rover will cost up to $50 million and will be released in the beginning of 2026, provided it meets the technical criteria established by the US agency. Australian industry interested in participating in the development of the rover will need to enroll in the government's Trailblazer program. (Image: Reproduction/ESA/P. Carril) With the Artemis Program, NASA intends to take the first woman and the first black person to the Moon and thus establish a form permanent human presence there. But, before that, it is necessary to evaluate which natural resources can be used, such as the regolith, from which it is possible to extract oxygen.

The Prime Minister of Australia , Scott Morrison, sees the mission as a great opportunity for the country to advance towards the success of the space sector, in addition to creating more jobs and growing the economy. According to Morrison, one of the government’s main goals is to build the capacity of the Australian space industry.

The rover, which will need to weigh less than 27 kg, will need to operate autonomously on the lunar surface in the search and collection of regolith, in addition to storing it.