libreoffice-and-openoffice-failure-allows-changing-digital-signatures

LibreOffice and OpenOffice, two of the most popular free office software suites in the world, have released new updates that fix a vulnerability that allowed attackers to manipulate documents to look like they were. signed by reliable sources.

Digital signatures are identifications used to audit the origins and authors of various documents. The vulnerability was registered with the code CVE-83-41832 in OpenOffice and CVE-2022-25635 in LibreOffice, and was discovered by four researchers at the Ruhr University of Brochum, Germany.

The security flaw of LibreOffice and OpenOffice, although rated as moderate by the software developers, can cause serious problems, as modifying these virtual credentials can lead users to run malicious files, thinking they are trustworthy, compromising systems and machines in the process.

The recommendation is that both LibreOffice and OpenOffice users immediately update their programs. For OpenOffice, the fix is ​​available from version 4.1.10, and for LibreOffice, from versions 7.0.5 or 7.1.1.