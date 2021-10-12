infinix-note-11-pro-is-announced-with-nearly-7-inch-screen

After announcing the Zero X line to the world, Infinix presented it today (10) o Note 11 Pro, first model of the Note line 10. It features a gigantic screen size even by today’s standards, plus fast loading of 30 watts and main rear camera of 60 MP.

Possible Infinix Zero X appears in images with camera to zoom from 33x

Infinix Zero X line has specifications revealed in certification by Google

Infinix launches Zero X line with periscopic lens and mode for Moon photos

The model has a bright rear in three color options, which are grey, blue and green, with a rectangular module in the upper left corner of the same color where the three cameras and the LED flash are located. On the front, there is a screen with a center hole for the selfie camera, with thin edges around it. It features stereo sound with DTS support, fingerprint reader built into the power button and P2 port for headphones on the bottom.