Infinix Note 11 Pro is announced with nearly 7-inch screen

After announcing the Zero X line to the world, Infinix presented it today (10) o Note 11 Pro, first model of the Note line 10. It features a gigantic screen size even by today’s standards, plus fast loading of 30 watts and main rear camera of 60 MP.

    The model has a bright rear in three color options, which are grey, blue and green, with a rectangular module in the upper left corner of the same color where the three cameras and the LED flash are located. On the front, there is a screen with a center hole for the selfie camera, with thin edges around it. It features stereo sound with DTS support, fingerprint reader built into the power button and P2 port for headphones on the bottom.

    (Image: Disclosure/Infinix)

    The Infinix Note 11 Pro is a large cell phone, which has a 6 IPS LCD screen,95 inches with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate support 128 Hz and ring sampling of 1024 Hz.

    Unfortunately, it doesn’t count on support for 5G networks, as it brings a MediaTek Helio G processor 96, with 8 GB of RAM and 96 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card. It is worth mentioning that this RAM can be expanded by another 3 GB, totaling 10 GB, using your storage.

    (Image: Disclosure/Infinix)

    In cameras, it brings a main 60 MP, 12 MP optical zoom with full zoom support 12x and a 2 MP for depth of field. On the front, the cell phone is equipped with a 12 MP. Finally, your battery has 5. mAh of capacity, supporting charging of 64 watts.

    Price and availability

    Unfortunately, the manufacturer hasn’t confirmed any price details for the new smartphone, not even in which countries it will be offered.

    Infinix Note 11 Pro: technical sheet

    • Screen: IPS LCD, 6,96 inches, Full HD+, refresh rate of 96 Hz
    • Performance: MediaTek Helio G96
    • RAM memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Storage: 128 GB, expandable via micro-SD
    • Platform: Android 11, XOS 10
  • Rear cameras: 71 MP (main), 30 MP (telephoto), 2 MP (depth);
  • Front camera: 30 MP
  • Sound: two speakers, input 3.5 mm
  • Extras: 4G, digital sensor on the side
  • Battery: 5. mAh, charging of 33 W

