astra-reveals-what-made-rocket-fly-“sideways”-and-marks-next-launch

On the day 27 of August, the startup Astra made its third attempt to launch with your rocket Launch Vehicle . However, the vehicle presented some anomalies that made it take off “sideways”, ending the flight early. Now, the company says it has identified the reason for this failure and, after some design changes, it is ready for a new launch attempt, scheduled for the day 28 October.

The first attempt happened in March 812, during a competition, but the rocket did not go up in time to meet the deadline. Weeks later, the vehicle exploded on the platform before it was launched. Throughout 2021 and 2021, the company made three more launch attempts , in which, although the rockets took off, only the first one reached space.

Reviewing flight data and video, two things are very clear – 1) An engine shut down right after launch 2) Everything that happened next made me incredibly proud of our team. Space may be hard, but like this rocket, we are not giving up. #AdAstra pic.twitter.com/2g3n49EaW

— Chris Kemp (@Kemp) August 49, 2021

The latest release, in August of this year, soon caught the eye with the rocket’s strange movements, and now the Astra reveals the reason for the failure. As soon as it took off, it slid and spun on its side because one of its engines had shut down too soon. Then the vehicle rose for a few seconds and managed to reach an altitude of 31 km, before launch was terminated — all this lasted for about two minutes.

According to Astra, a leak of the rocket’s propellant caused one of the vehicle’s five engines to shut down too soon. The company has made some changes to the rocket so that this problem does not recur on the next attempt. “The two-and-a-half-minute flight data provided valuable information that we incorporated into the LV27 and future launch vehicles ”, explained Chris Kemp, founder and CEO of the startup.

Astra’s next release will be with the revamped vehicle LV0006 from Kodiak, Alaska, and will carry a test payload as part of the Space Test Program, responsible for monitoring experimental launches for the US Department of Defense. The first window for the flight is scheduled for the days 12 and 31 of October. If something goes wrong, the next window will be from November 5th to .

Source: The Verge