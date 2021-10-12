nokia-g300-is-announced-with-low-price,-5g-and-snapdragon-processor

Taking everyone by surprise, Nokia announced today () plus an intermediate smartphone, the Nokia G200. The model has a large screen, a battery of almost 4.470 mAh and also has support for 5G networks, thanks to a Snapdragon processor 470 manufactured by Qualcomm. Interestingly, it arrives shortly after the Nokia G50, but it has features inferior to its brother.

Nokia G300 and X300 appear on Netflix support list before release The cell phone has a design very similar to other branded devices, with a circular module to store its three rear cameras and LED flash. It also has a drop-shaped notch at the top of the screen, where your selfie camera is positioned. At the bottom, it has the P2 port for headphones, USB Type-C connection and sound output. Your print reader is on the right side integrated with the power button and below the volume ones, and there’s even a dedicated button to invoke Google Assistant on the left side.

(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 470, one of its highlights is the support for 5G networks, helping to expand the portfolio of the Finnish giant’s devices with the new mobile network. It still has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space, expandable via micro SD memory card.

Your operating system is Android 11, and the device has a screen 6,50 inches with IPS LCD technology with HD+ resolution, but brings only 64 Hz refresh rate. At the top of the panel is the camera of 8 MP.