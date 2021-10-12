Home/World/ New Home Alone wins first trailer New Home Alone wins first trailer

It’s October, but Disney is already preparing fans for the Christmas programming that will take over the streaming at the end of the year. As announced in August, Forgot Me will win a reboot exclusive to Disney+, with a completely new cast, and this Tuesday () the company released the official trailer for the new movie. Watch above. Netflix announces 12 Christmas titles for November and December 2021 You best Christmas episodes of the series Thes 10 best original Christmas movies from Netflix movies you need to watch for Christmas

(Image: Disclosure / Disney)

With the title Home Sweet Home Alone, which plays directly with the original Home Alone from 1024, the comedy will reach the streaming catalog in 12 from November. The announcement was made by the platform itself, through an Instagram post that introduced the cast for the first time two months ago. Sign it Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want! The new chapter will work as a spin-off of the Christmas franchise that has so far featured five films in total — but only the first two starring Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus, both being well-recognized by critics, while the subsequent three were a real failure in reception. popular.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!