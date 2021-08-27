wasim jaffer responds to kevin pietersen: wasim jaffer trolls kevin pietersen over India vs england 3rd test prediction; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Kevin Pietersen’s prediction on Team India, Wasim Jaffer trolled, fans were happy

Leeds

The third test match between India and England is being played at Headingley Ground. The England team took a massive 354-run lead over India, making a mammoth score of 432 runs in the first innings. Former captain Kevin Pietersen made such a prediction regarding this match, after which people trolled him, as well as former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also enjoyed it.

Jafar trolled

Actually, Kevin Pietersen has predicted in a tweet. He has said that Moeen Ali will take 6 wickets on the last day and India will lose this match. KP wrote in the tweet- Moeen Ali will take 6 wickets on Sunday and the series will be broken by 1-1. On this Wasim Jaffer wrote – Trying to understand how the Indian team will bat till Sunday?

What if India bats till the 5th day?

The interesting thing is that on the third day of the match, the Indian team has gone out to bat in the second innings. If he bats till the last day, no doubt India will take a huge lead after taking the lead. According to KP, if only 4 wickets of India fall on the third and fourth day, then any two batsmen can also score a double century.

The thrill of England’s first innings

It is noteworthy that England scored 432 runs in the first innings and took a strong lead of 354 runs on the third day of the third test match being played against India at Hendigley on Friday . India’s first innings was reduced to 78 runs, but England scored a mammoth score on the basis of captain Joe Root’s 121 runs off 165 balls with the help of 14 fours. For India, Mohammed Shami took four wickets while Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets each.

IND vs ENG: India will lose… Bhajji reacted to Kevin Pietersen’s prediction