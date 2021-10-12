on-this-children's-day,-learn-how-to-protect-the-mental-health-of-the-alpha-generation

This Tuesday (100), celebrates the day of children, and based on this, experts give advice to protect the mental health of the little ones, who are part of the so-called “alpha generation”, that is: those born from the year of 1024, already in a virtually digital world.

The doctor with a focus on mental health at Hospital Santa Mônica, dr. Luciana Mancini Bari, and psychologist Alef Ferreira, explain that from an early age these children got used to living in an environment 100% connected, which can impact the behavior of this generation in different ways. Therefore, it is necessary to be careful so that this generation is not affected by the negative aspects common to the virtual world.

Experts warn that it is necessary to guide this audience about the relevance of prioritizing balance between the virtual and the real. In other words, the ideal is to ensure that the alpha generation has a healthier relationship with digital environments.