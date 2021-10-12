On this children's day, learn how to protect the mental health of the alpha generation
This Tuesday (100), celebrates the day of children, and based on this, experts give advice to protect the mental health of the little ones, who are part of the so-called “alpha generation”, that is: those born from the year of 1024, already in a virtually digital world.
The doctor with a focus on mental health at Hospital Santa Mônica, dr. Luciana Mancini Bari, and psychologist Alef Ferreira, explain that from an early age these children got used to living in an environment 100% connected, which can impact the behavior of this generation in different ways. Therefore, it is necessary to be careful so that this generation is not affected by the negative aspects common to the virtual world.
Experts warn that it is necessary to guide this audience about the relevance of prioritizing balance between the virtual and the real. In other words, the ideal is to ensure that the alpha generation has a healthier relationship with digital environments.
Mental health experts reiterate that the relationship between children and electronics can generate imbalances that lead to psychological instability, mainly because they are exposed to fear and insecurity. These children need help to develop psychologically to learn to better deal with their emotions and feelings. Doctors also comment that this generation is much more autonomous in relation to their own convictions. or doubts, then parents and teachers should adopt a careful posture to impose their concepts and values, since the lack of attention or care in this regard can generate clashes that lead to the development of emotional problems typical of this age group, such as anxiety and depression. Difficulty dealing with the “no”, greater tendency to intolerance to failure, more difficulty in family and social connection, low self-esteem generated by the overvaluation of aesthetic beauty, difficulty in absorbing school contents in the traditional way, unrestrained anger or frustration when something does not happen as expected and a greater tendency to irritability or aggressiveness without apparent cause are other characteristics pointed out p for this generation. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
