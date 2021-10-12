1password-presents-tool-to-share-passwords-through-links

Even if it is not recommended, eventually you will need to share one of your passwords among people or friends. Doing this by encrypted messengers — WhatsApp and Telegram, for example — is even a viable way, but it’s not the best, since the recipient can take a print to save the credentials to use whenever they want, and nothing can protect you from unauthorized access. to invent a new password.

As a creative solution for these occasions, 1Password presented this Tuesday () Psst!, a tool for sharing logins and passwords through links. With it, users can open their own accounts for other people, but without the process happening through messaging apps, written notes or emails.

In addition to being infinitely more practical, Psst ! gives direct access control to the hands of the 1Password account owner. The user can define exactly who the guests are and how long they can access the content, as the recipient’s email can be linked to the permission link.