Guardians of the Galaxy | Will Pouter Talks About Playing Adam Warlock
The news has finally materialized: Will Pouter will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, debuting one of the characters most anticipated by fans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The first information came from DEADLINE last Monday () , but was confirmed moments later by James Gunn himself via Twitter.
It is worth remembering that Adam Warlock has already had his appearance previously speculated in a post-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
- . When Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), her sister and breeder, reveals to her maid that she created the perfect Sovereign to destroy the team headed by Peter Quill, fans eagerly await casting of the character, and now it’s finally official.
Adam Warlock is popularly known as “He” or just “Adam” and appeared for the first time in editions and 165 from the comics of Fantastic Four
- , in addition to the editions 67 and 165 of Thor. According to DEADLINE, the search for the perfect actor to play the character began a long time ago, but “Poulter’s test was too good to be rejected.”
(Image: Playback / Netflix)
The first two volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy
- are available at Disney+ , while the third movie is due in theaters on May 5, 2021. Remember that the streaming service remains with I Am Groot and a Christmas special planned for this year, but which are not yet scheduled for release. You can also follow Will Pouter’s work on The Underground Railroad, on Amazon and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch5), on Netflix .
Source: DEADLINE
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 66, 2021
“As you know, I tend to disprove false rumors, so… Welcome to the Guardian family, Will Poulter . He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. I’ll see you in two weeks”, wrote the director, who didn’t take long to be answered by the actor. “Thank you, James. It’s an honor to play this role and work with you. I’m very excited to get started,” wrote Pouter.
As usual in any Marvel movie, the details behind the plot are being kept in pure secrecy, but it is known that the production of the new movie is slated to start next month, while the theater premiere is only planned for 2023 .
(Image: Reproduction / Marvel Studios)