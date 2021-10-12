Guardians of the Galaxy | Will Pouter Talks About Playing Adam Warlock

The news has finally materialized: Will Pouter will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, debuting one of the characters most anticipated by fans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The first information came from DEADLINE last Monday () , but was confirmed moments later by James Gunn himself via Twitter.

“As you know, I tend to disprove false rumors, so… Welcome to the Guardian family, Will Poulter . He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. I’ll see you in two weeks”, wrote the director, who didn’t take long to be answered by the actor. “Thank you, James. It’s an honor to play this role and work with you. I’m very excited to get started,” wrote Pouter.

As usual in any Marvel movie, the details behind the plot are being kept in pure secrecy, but it is known that the production of the new movie is slated to start next month, while the theater premiere is only planned for 2023 .

(Image: Reproduction / Marvel Studios)