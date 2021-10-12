nokia-c01-plus-and-c20-arrive-in-brazil-with-android-11-go-and-low-price

Multilaser is the company that helps HMD Global in the sales of Nokia products in the Brazilian territory. Several smartphones have already come to the country on account of this partnership, such as the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 5.4 and also the Nokia C2. Now, two new models have landed in Brazil, which are the Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia C11.

Simplest model of the duo, the C01 Plus has a textured plastic back with only a rear camera and an LED flash in a centralized module. Further down, still on the lid, there is a sound output, and the device does not have a fingerprint reader. On the front, there’s a screen with relatively thick edges around it, complete with a front LED flash. (Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

It brings a screen of 5,45 inches of HD+ resolution. Its chipset is a Unisoc SC9863A, and it arrives in Brazil in a version with 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card from up to 128 GB.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Its camera set is simple, with just a 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, both with LED flash. Finally, your operating system is Android 11 Go, aimed at devices with simpler specifications and that promises performance 11% better to the device, plus two years of monthly security updates, something rare to see in the category. Your battery has 3. mAh .