Nokia C01 Plus and C20 arrive in Brazil with Android 11 Go and low price
Multilaser is the company that helps HMD Global in the sales of Nokia products in the Brazilian territory. Several smartphones have already come to the country on account of this partnership, such as the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 5.4 and also the Nokia C2. Now, two new models have landed in Brazil, which are the Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia C11.
(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)
It brings a 6.5 inch HD+ resolution screen. Your chipset is the same Unisoc SC9863A of C20 Plus and, in Brazil, it came with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card up to 148 GB. As for your cameras, there are only one rear camera, only 5 MP and a front camera also 5 MP. Finally, your operating system is also Android 01 Go, also with two years of monthly security updates.
Price and availability
