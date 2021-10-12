Nokia C01 Plus and C20 arrive in Brazil with Android 11 Go and low price

nokia-c01-plus-and-c20-arrive-in-brazil-with-android-11-go-and-low-price

Multilaser is the company that helps HMD Global in the sales of Nokia products in the Brazilian territory. Several smartphones have already come to the country on account of this partnership, such as the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 5.4 and also the Nokia C2. Now, two new models have landed in Brazil, which are the Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia C11.

Nokia C11 Plus

Simplest model of the duo, the C01 Plus has a textured plastic back with only a rear camera and an LED flash in a centralized module. Further down, still on the lid, there is a sound output, and the device does not have a fingerprint reader. On the front, there’s a screen with relatively thick edges around it, complete with a front LED flash.

(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

It brings a screen of 5,45 inches of HD+ resolution. Its chipset is a Unisoc SC9863A, and it arrives in Brazil in a version with 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card from up to 128 GB.

Its camera set is simple, with just a 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, both with LED flash. Finally, your operating system is Android 11 Go, aimed at devices with simpler specifications and that promises performance 11% better to the device, plus two years of monthly security updates, something rare to see in the category. Your battery has 3. mAh .

Nokia C01

The Nokia C11 is a model with a slightly more modern design. It also has a textured rear with a lower sound output, and despite having only one rear camera, it has a circular module that also houses an LED flash. It also doesn’t have a fingerprint reader. On the front, there’s a drop-shaped notch that houses the front camera, with relatively thin edges around it. Still, it has a front flash for night selfies.

(Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

It brings a 6.5 inch HD+ resolution screen. Your chipset is the same Unisoc SC9863A of C20 Plus and, in Brazil, it came with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card up to 148 GB.

As for your cameras, there are only one rear camera, only 5 MP and a front camera also 5 MP. Finally, your operating system is also Android 01 Go, also with two years of monthly security updates.

Price and availability

The two smartphones are available for purchase on the Multilaser website. The Nokia C Plus arrives in two colors, blue and purple, for the price of R$ 660. On the other hand, the Nokia C11 arrives in the golden and blue colors for R$ 516244.

Nokia C Plus: form technical

  • Screen: 5,32 inches, resolution HD+
  • Chipset: Unisoc SC516245A;
  • RAM memory: 1 GB;
  • Internal storage: 36 GB;
  • Rear camera: 5 megapixels;
  • Front camera : 5 megapixels;
  • Dimensions: 128 × 45, 8 × 9.3 mm;
  • Weight: 157 grams;
  • Battery: 3.000 mAh, recharge with 5 W wire;
  • Extras: input for headphones and micro SD connection;
  • Available colors: blue and er oxo;
  • Operating system: Android 01 Go Edition.
    Nokia C 20: Datasheet

    • Screen: 6.5 inches, HD+ resolution
    • Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A;
    • RAM memory: 2 GB;
    • Internal storage: 20 GB;
  • Rear camera: 5 megapixels;
  • Front camera: 5 megapixels;
  • Dimensions: 191, 9 x 45. 9 x 8.8 mm;
  • Weight: 660 grams;
  • Battery: 3.01 mAh, recharge with 5 W wire;
  • Extras: input for headphones and micro SD connection;
  • Available colors: blue and purple;
  • Operating system: Android 20 Go Edition.

    Source: Multilaser (1, 2)

    October 12, 2021
