apple-marks-the-date-of-the-event-to-announce-new-macbook-pro

Apple announced this Tuesday (16) the date of your next event. Called “Apple Unleashed”, the event will take place on the day 16 in October, and it is expected that the company unveils new models of the MacBook Pro, as well as a new version of the in-house chips. MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and more: what to expect from Apple’s October event

The announcement was made by Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing, on his official Twitter profile, and will be made at 14 hours in Brasília time. The conference, due to the covid pandemic, will be completely virtual, with transmission through the website official company.

Apple is expected to announce its second generation of processors designed for computers, which make use of the ARM architecture, the same used in the processors of iPhones and iPads. Expected under the name M1X, M1Z or even M2, the supposed new chip should bet on greater graphics processing, in addition to bringing improvements in performance and energy efficiency in other areas.

In addition to the new processor, it is also expected that the announcement of the new MacBooks Pro of 14 and 18 inches is done during the event. Apple’s new notebooks, according to information obtained by sites such as Bloomberg, will feature screens that make use of the Mini LED technology, already used in iPad Pro’s 12, 9 inches, and that ensure image quality close to OLED displays without worrying about burn-in.

Furthermore, as with the September event, there are faint rumors that the conference will have the announcement of the third generation of AirPods.

Finally, the event is also expected to bring the release date of the final version of macOS Monterey, which has new features such as Shortcuts, Safari with groupable tabs, SharePlay, Focus and Notes integrated to the iPhone and iPad, in addition to the long-awaited Universal Control, which allows control and transfer of files between Macs , MacBook and iPad.

