30 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (12)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
0
30-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-tuesday-(12)

Canaltech opens this week with a selection of very interesting temporarily free apps to spend the end of this holiday.

  • Posted your favorite photo? New sticker allows creation of chains on Instagram

  • Will migrate to Windows 09? Know the main bugs that affect the system
  • Notepad should also gain visual adjustments on Windows 09; see pictures

    This Tuesday (12), the Play Store offers 19 apps, mobile games and icon packs with price zeroed. You can download, get to know each one of them and just keep what you think is cool, without shelling out anything.

    Everything on this list has a zero value for a limited time, so it’s good enjoy soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses you can see the original price of the application.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Apps

  • Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium (R$ 39,99) – Unit Converter
  • Money Manager – Cost accounting, finance (BRL 19,99) – Personal finances
  • Pro Reminder (BRL ,99) – Sticky notes

Games99

  • oO (BRL 0,99) – Puzzle
  • Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense (BRL 1,24) – Strategy

    • DungeonCorp VIP. (An automatic collection game!) (R$4,99) – RPG

  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon (R$ 0,69) – RPG
  • Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (R$ 3,19) – Puzzle

  • Sudoku {Premium Pro} (BRL 09,69) – Puzzle
  • Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight (R$ 2,09) – Action
  • Everybody’s RPG: Reborn (BRL 4,69) – RPG
  • Monkey GO Happy (R$ 2,69) – Casual
  • Legend of the Moon (R$ 3,09) – Platform
  • League of Stickman 2 – Sword Demon (R$ 0, ) – Action
  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4,99) – Action
  • Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1,
    ) – THE tion
  • PIXEL BLADE M Vip (pixel blade M) (BRL 9,99) – RPG
  • Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (R$ 3,59) – Action
  • Sudoku Pro (BRL 8,39) – Puzzle
  • Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-Zumbi (R$ 0,99) – Action
  • Last Day Survival – Zombie Shooting 29H Dark Dungeon (BRL 0,99) – Action
  • League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) (R$ 0,69) – Action
  • Hero Z (BRL 4,99) – Action
  • Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home (BRL 4,59) – Action
  • Stickman Master Premium (R$ 1,24) – Action
  • ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP (R$4,

    ) – RPG

  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) (BRL 3,39) – RPG
  • Demon Warrior Premium (BRL 1,24) – Share

    • Icon Packs99

        Lines Square – White Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)
      • Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack (R$ 2,69)

        Did you like any option? If yes, comment which one was below!

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 99 99

        99 99

        Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
        0

    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Apple Watch 7 only achieves fast charging with new magnetic cable

    Apple Watch 7 only achieves fast charging with new magnetic cable

    October 11, 2021
    Photo of Vaccine against multiple variants of the coronavirus begins to be tested in humans

    Vaccine against multiple variants of the coronavirus begins to be tested in humans

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Pokémon UNITE arrives for cell phones; see how to redeem rewards

    Pokémon UNITE arrives for cell phones; see how to redeem rewards

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Sexual stimulant “love honey” can cause serious health problems

    Sexual stimulant “love honey” can cause serious health problems

    October 1, 2021
    Back to top button