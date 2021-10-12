30 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (12)
Canaltech opens this week with a selection of very interesting temporarily free apps to spend the end of this holiday.
This Tuesday (12), the Play Store offers 19 apps, mobile games and icon packs with price zeroed. You can download, get to know each one of them and just keep what you think is cool, without shelling out anything.
Everything on this list has a zero value for a limited time, so it’s good enjoy soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses you can see the original price of the application.
Apps
-
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium (R$ 39,99) – Unit Converter
- Money Manager – Cost accounting, finance (BRL 19,99) – Personal finances
- Pro Reminder (BRL ,99) – Sticky notes
Games99
DungeonCorp VIP. (An automatic collection game!) (R$4,99) – RPG
) – RPG
Icon Packs99
Lines Square – White Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)
- Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack (R$ 2,69)
99 99