Scream 5 wins first official trailer and release date in theaters

After much waiting, the trailer for Scream 5

  After much waiting, the trailer for Scream 5 is finally among us, with a new generation of victims made up of big names that will have to deal with a new series of brutal murders and a terror that will take over the city of Woodsboro. Watch above.

    When Scream 5 opens?

    Panic | What's the best movie in the franchise?

  New Scream's protagonist says the audience isn't ready for the movie

    (Image: Disclosure / Paramount Pictures)

    The trailer opens with a scene that references Drew Barrymore’s iconic opening in Scream by 90. Only this time, Ghostface is much more modern and technological, sending text messages and manipulating electronic locks.

    Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) returns to their iconic roles in Scream

  alongside the cast formed by Melissa Barrera (of

    In A New York City), Kyle Gallner (of Infernal Girl), Mason Gooding (from Love, Victor

  ), Mikey Madison (from Better Things), Dylan Minnette (from Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (from You
  ), Jack Quaid (from The Boys
  ), Marley Shelton (from Jimmy Bubble), Jasmin Savoy Brown (of The Leftovers) and Sonia Ammar, who makes her big-screen debut.

    (Image: Disclosure / Paramount Pictures)

    The direction the new phase is up to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who jointly commanded the film Blood Marriage

  starring Samara Weaving. The script is up to
  James Vanderbilt (Mystery in the Mediterranean
      , The Attack and Conspiracy and Power

        ) and Guy Busick (who also worked on Bloody Marriage). The film is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson, who gave rise to the horror film franchise.

      Panic 5

    Panic 5 arrives in Brazilian cinemas in January 2022.

