instagram-creates-“instability-alert”-to-warn-of-network-outages

After falling twice in the same week, Instagram introduced measures to prevent its user base from drifting in times of instability. Whenever the platform faces a problem and a good part of the public is looking for more information, it will send a notification to everyone, visible on the mobile app.

According to Instagram, the addition of instability warnings on service is the result of extensive research. As it is a social network that assumes profound importance in commercial profiles, the functionality allows users to report occurrences more quickly.

The instability notice appears in the app’s Activity Feed, and it also helps to understand if one feature or another are not working as expected (Image: Playback/Instagram) First, the notification of instability will start running for users in the United States, and only months later it should be extended to more regions. As it is a very occasional warning, it is unlikely that the user will come across the alert — and, in practice, it is even good to hope that it does not appear.

The general notification is up to one good idea and can help many to understand what happens with Instagram in times when things don’t seem to work right, but what would happen if even the app were also unavailable? The social network solution is functional, but it only serves its purpose after the problem is properly resolved.

A warning will also be left once the issue is resolved (Image: Reproduction/Instagram)

Understand what happens on your account

In parallel, the social network also presented the ” Account Status”. The tool serves as a hub for information on publications detected as violations of the platform’s Community Guidelines.

The Account Status will serve to give greater support to users who have had some post removed for violations of social network rules (Image: Reproduction/Instagram) From this center, users can track which posts have been removed and which reasons justify the removal. In addition, the section allows users to appeal the decision with a few clicks, if they believe that the punishment was carried out in error.

In this case, there is no information regarding availability. Instagram says, however, that more details about the news will be released in the future.

