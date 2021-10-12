satellite-images-show-eruption-of-cumbre-vieja-volcano-getting-more-intense

New satellite images reveal the intense lava flow of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, in the Canary Islands, gaining even more strength in recent days. The eruption was accompanied by chunks of rock the size of houses because part of the volcanic cone collapsed last Saturday (9). Residents also reported dozens of magnitude 3.8 earthquakes on Sunday () .

While the Cumbre Vieja took on a new lease of life, the European Earth observation satellite called Sentinel-2 recorded the eruption last Sunday. The lava flow intensified because part of the crater formed since the beginning of the eruption, in September, collapsed. In the image, it is possible to observe a massive stream of scalding lava flowing towards the original lava river; then heading towards the coast, destroying more houses in its path.

(Image: Reproduction/Copernicus EU) According to the Emergency Management Service (EMS) of Copernicus, last Saturday (9) at least 1.186 buildings were demolished by lava, which now covers more than 5 square km of the island of La Palma. The EMS team said it was unable to update the data on Sunday because of clouds that obstructed the view of the satellites. The Todoque neighborhood in the southwest of the island is in imminent danger, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/Adam Platform)

The plumes of sulfur dioxide released by the volcano made it across the Atlantic Ocean and reached the Caribbean at the end of last week, but Adam Platform, which analyzes the Copernicus data, said most of it has already dissipated. Now, volcanic emissions are moving east, towards North Africa. The North American meteorological satellite GOES East recorded the thermal signature of the volcano intensifying at the fence km altitude.