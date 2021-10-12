consumer.gov-website-allows-users-to-file-complaints-about-cyber-scams

The consumer.gov.br website now allows consumers to register complaints about virtual problems, such as data leakage, scams on social networks or internet instabilities, in its form. complaints. The novelty seeks to assist customers in solving problems related to digital services more quickly and easily.

The consumer.gov.br portal is a platform created by the government of Brazil that allows consumers to register complaints about companies registered in the service , for a possible resolution of the problems without the involvement of third parties.

The companies have a deadline of up to 10 days to respond to complaints registered on the portal. If the problem is not resolved from the platform, the customer can resort directly to Procon’s traditional face-to-face service channels or even to the Public Defender’s Office, the Public Ministry, and other bodies that are part of the National Consumer Protection System.