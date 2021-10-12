Consumer.gov website allows users to file complaints about cyber scams

The consumer.gov.br website now allows consumers to register complaints about virtual problems, such as data leakage, scams on social networks or internet instabilities, in its form. complaints. The novelty seeks to assist customers in solving problems related to digital services more quickly and easily.

The consumer.gov.br portal is a platform created by the government of Brazil that allows consumers to register complaints about companies registered in the service , for a possible resolution of the problems without the involvement of third parties.

The companies have a deadline of up to 10 days to respond to complaints registered on the portal. If the problem is not resolved from the platform, the customer can resort directly to Procon’s traditional face-to-face service channels or even to the Public Defender’s Office, the Public Ministry, and other bodies that are part of the National Consumer Protection System.

According to data released by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which is currently linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, currently the platform has 1.70 registered companies and almost 4.5 million registered complaints, with an average rate of solution of these complaints being of 70%.

Facebook and Instagram page on consumer.gov.br (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

The expansion of services offered on the portal, according to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security , responsible for maintaining the platform, was due to the increase in fraud and problems on social networks, which are increasingly present in the consumer’s daily life. The most recurrent problems in this scenario, according to the agency, are the registration of false profiles using personal data, the sharing of unauthorized data, and charging for unsolicited products and services.

” The entry of social networks, which gained space as e-commerce, reinforces the National Consumer Secretariat’s focus on combating electronic fraud and advertisements that put Brazilian consumers’ personal and banking data at risk, creating faster and more efficient mechanisms for resolution of conflicts”, justified the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, on the new options for complaints on the portal.

Relation to Facebook issues

According to a survey carried out by Senacon, user complaints about services provided by Facebook, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, increased 106% from January to July this year, with the main complaints from consumers regarding false profiles using personal data, data sharing without consent and undue charges for unsolicited services.

In addition, the “blackout” of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on October 4th, which left the platforms inaccessible for more than 7 hours and negatively impacted shopkeepers who depend on the services for their business, may also have led to the addition of these new types of complaint to the consumer.gov.br portal. It is estimated that, in Brazil, more than 150 millions of people use Facebook services, the equivalent of % of the country’s population.

Source: O Globo, h2foz

516206

