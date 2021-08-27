Beats Studio 3 wins special edition Ghetto Gastro with exclusive design

Beats announced this Thursday (26) the launch of a special and limited edition of Beats Studio 3 made in collaboration with the group Ghetto Gastro, which will feature an exclusive design in new colors.

For those unfamiliar, Ghetto Gastro is a Bronx-based New York collective that brings together a group of culinary enthusiasts. They seek, through food, to raise deeper discussions and topics such as inclusion, racism and economic empowerment.

The Beats Studio 3 Ghetto Gastro has the same specifications and characteristics as the common version of the Bluetooth headset and its difference is in the look, which adopts a black and white coloration with the collective name engraved on top.

Our collaboration with Ghetto Gastro is rooted in celebrating those who are empowering communities in need through food and music. From design to packaging, the Ghetto Gastro Beats Studio3 Wireless headset has a powerful visual language — representing voices worth seeing and hearing.

Price and availability

Ghetto Gastro was founded in New York by Jon Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao. The new edition of Beats Studio 3 will be available for sale on the collective’s official website at 1 pm this Friday (27), through this link. For now, the price has not yet been revealed, but it is expected somewhere around US$350 (about R$1,840 in direct conversion), which is the price of the regular edition of Beats Studio 3.

