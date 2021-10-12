how-to-save-a-video-in-the-right-size-for-each-social-network

Editing sizes and proportions is one of the concerns of content creators when publishing videos on social networks, right? After all, each social network works with different formats for their videos, either vertically or horizontally. But, did you know that there are apps that can help you with this?

Filmr (Android | iOS) is a video editor application that offers various editing tools such as filters, effects and especially aspect adjustment. It even has a part dedicated to social networks that already saves your video in the right format for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and even Snapchat.

Pretty cool, right? Want to find out how you can use it to save your videos in the right format for every social network? Check the next lines!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1 : before starting to use the app you will need to create an account. You can do this via your email address or using your Facebook, Google or Apple account login; Step 2 : then you can already start a new project in the app. To select the videos you want to edit, tap the blue icon with the “+” and then select the “Camera Roll” option; Step 3 : with your video added, you can remove the black edges of it by touching the “Adjust” tool;

Step 4: done that, you can find more options for size and proportion in the “Format” tab;

Step 5 : on this page, you can even choose a predefined format for each type of video on social media. For example, if you are editing a video for Instagram Feed, it can already adapt the size of your video to be in the right format.

Step 6: when you’re done editing just tap the “Share” icon to save your video. There you can choose whether you want to save it in your “Gallery”, or publish it directly on social networks. So, this is a very practical way to edit.